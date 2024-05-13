Why did The Undertaker agree to using WWE legend's death in his WrestleMania storyline? Exploring his comments 

At WrestleMania 29, the match between The Undertaker and CM Punk was iconic for more than one reason. Paul Bearer, who had passed away a month before WrestleMania 29, became the center of this storyline. At the time, the decision to involve Bearer was considered controversial by many.

Recently, during an episode of Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, 'Taker was asked about the decision to make Paul Bearer the main focus of his storyline heading towards WrestleMania 29. He said:

“Everybody was a little uptight about bringing that to me, thinking it might be disrespectful. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ Paul would love the fact that even after he’s gone, that he’s still part of the story."

He further added:

"I just knew, Paul being Paul, he would love still being part of the involvement and the angle. I don’t think he would have felt like it was disrespectful. It was cool and one of those deals where you motivate yourself. ‘I want to tear this down for him.’ That was my motivation. Paul would have loved to have been a situation standing across from Paul Heyman. I’m proud of that match, I thought it was really good.” [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Check out the video below:

The match between The Undertaker and CM Punk is considered to be one of the best WrestleMania matches 'Taker competed in.

The Undertaker recently commented on Roman Reigns' run as champion

When it comes to WrestleMania, it's not only The Undertaker who holds records. Like the WWE Legend, Roman Reigns is another superstar who holds an important wrestling record. The Tribal Chief has main evented WrestleMania nine times, which is an unbelievable record.

At the 40th edition of the event, Reigns lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes, which brought an end to his 1300+ day reign as champion. During another episode of Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, Undertaker discussed Reigns' run as champion and spoke about his absence.

He said:

"Roman [Reigns] is probably gonna take a little bit [of] time off, I would guess. I mean that run that he had is really incredible. I think he's going to take some time off and then no telling where that goes."

Check out the video below:

The fact that The Undertaker spoke highly about Roman Reigns is a testament to the work The Tribal Chief has done. It will be interesting to see if he sets more records when he returns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback