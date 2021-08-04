The Undertaker's legendary Wrestlemania winning streak ending at WrestleMania XXX is one of the most shocking moments in wrestling history. A win over Jimmy Snuka at WrestleMania VII kicked off a winning streak that would eventually become the main attraction of every WrestleMania.

Wins over legends like Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Randy Orton and Ric Flair turned The Streak into a WrestleMania attraction that was bigger than any championship match.

While WCW had Goldberg's 173-0 streak, the annual nature of The Undertaker's streak allowed him to put over superstars throughout the year while still keeping The Streak intact.

As the years rolled by, the uncertainty around who would end The Streak grew, and the deafening silence at the Superdome when Lesnar pinned The Undertaker was enough to explain how big of an impact The Streak had on the wrestling business.

How did The Undertaker lose 'The Streak'?

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon thought WrestleMania 30 was The Undertaker's final wrestling match and hence he decided to end the streak, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer.

"Vince McMahon was going on the assumption that this was The Undertaker's last hurrah, and he could either win, or lose. McMahon chose the idea that it was better to lose on your way out... One person close to the situation said McMahon talked The Undertaker into doing it. Another, who would also know, described it as McMahon making the call and The Undertaker agreeing and that he wasn’t talked into doing something he didn’t want to do. It was not his original call, but he was in on it and never protested the call," Dave Meltzer said. (H/T:BleacherReport)

Last year, The Undertaker revealed that though he was not against Brock Lesnar ending The Streak, he decided to reconfirm whether Vince McMahon was 100% sure about ending a streak this legendary.

The Chairman of WWE himself talked about the decision to end The Undertaker's streak on the Stone Cold Podcast, which can be seen below.

Brock Lesnar was booked to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania to present him as the biggest heel the business had seen, which would have been used to build Roman Reigns as the next face of the company.

With Brock Lesnar no longer with WWE and Roman Reigns working as the top heel, was breaking The Undertaker's streak the right decision?

What are your opinions on The Streak, dear readers? Should WWE have allowed The Undertaker to retire with The Streak intact? Do drop in your opinions in the comments box!

