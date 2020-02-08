Opinion: Why the WWE should not book The Undertaker vs Sting at WrestleMania

Sting Vs The Undertaker is the faceoff that fans have craved for.

So, finally, it might happen at WrestleMania.

If rumors are to be believed, the match that fans have been clamoring for years might actually take place at the ‘Show of Shows’ this year. A match that pits two of the darkest forces of Pro Wrestling against each other. A match that pits arguably two of the biggest Superstars to ever step foot at the squared circle against each other.

The Undertaker vs Sting could finally happen at WrestleMania XXXVI. In fact, this is what Sting himself had to say when asked whether he is willing to make a comeback.

"You know, if everything lines up just right. Vince [McMahon], Triple H, 'Taker and Sting -- maybe we could do this.Maybe we could just do a little. Let's just do a face-off. Let's get you guys involved in this or that. So, maybe I could do it. Maybe I could do that. And, so you know, I don't know again if it's just ego and pride or whatever, but I feel like I could do it all these years later."

So, we might actually get the ‘ultimate face off’ in the history of Pro Wrestling this year at WrestleMania XXXVI.

But then, will the match be worth the billing? Can it turn out be the classic that it seems to be on paper?

By the time Wrestlemania XXXVI comes around, the combined age of the ‘DeadMan’ and Sting would be a whopping 116 years. This is a match that seems like an absolute classic on paper, but the in-ring action that these two men can provide might not live up to the hype that will be generated.

We have the recent examples of the so called ‘dream matches’ that failed miserably. The Undertaker vs Goldberg match was billed to be a fantasy match come true. But then, apart from their entrances, the in-ring action that The Undertaker and Goldberg provided us at Super Showdown last year was nothing short of disastrous. Both these men could have legitimately injured each other and could have potentially ended each other’s careers. This match was like a blemish in the careers of these two legendary Superstars.

Even at WrestleMania XXXIV, when The Undertaker squared off against John Cena, the fans went wild. But then, the match turned out be a damp squib, as ‘The Phenom’ squashed Cena in less than three minutes to the shock of the fans.

Advertisement

Now, The Undertaker and Sting are possibly in the worst physical shape of their careers. Sting had a nasty neck injury in the match against Seth Rollins in 2016 that almost potentially ended his career. And, it is no secret that The Undertaker has been struggling to keep pace in the ring with other Superstars and is just a pale shadow of his former self.

And that is why, except for the fact that nostalgia will make fans go wild at the sight of these two men, this match in the year 2020 will end up doing more harm than good to the iconic careers of these two illustrious legends of the WWE. It is a match that is best left to our imagination, for reality might present a totally different story.