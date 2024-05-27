Why did Toni Storm quit WWE? Real reason disclosed

Toni Storm is currently riding high as the AEW Women's World Champion, as she is one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling. However, before her current stint with AEW, Storm was part of WWE, where she earned quite a reputation. However, things did not go well with her in the Stamford-based promotion, and she had to eventually leave the company in 2021.

One of the main reasons Toni Storm quit WWE was apparently because she was frustrated with her creative booking. The 28-year-old felt that she was not being appreciated and was put in lackluster storylines, which gradually crushed her love for wrestling. During various interviews, Storm revealed that she felt things were not working for her in WWE as the company seemingly did not care about her.

In an interview, the AEW star said she had a premonition that she would never be able to succeed in the Stamford-based promotion and the way things were unfolding, she felt she would soon be sent back to catering again. Toni Storm was left exasperated by her lackluster booking on the main roster, which happened during the Vince McMahon era.

As a result, the former NXT star requested her release from WWE in December 2021, which was immediately granted. Following her WWE departure, she made her debut in All Elite Wrestling in March 2022 and is dominating the women's division as the current AEW Women's World Champion.

Toni Storm's career trajectory in WWE

Toni Storm's career in WWE was a roller coaster ride, as she experienced both highs and lows. The 28-year-old debuted in WWE in 2017 as part of the NXT brand, where she made a name for herself.

She came to the limelight when she won the second edition of the Mae Young Classic at WWE Evolution. During her time on the developmental brand, Storm shared the ring with several top stars and delivered some incredible feuds.

One of the major accomplishments came in January 2019, when she defeated Rhea Ripley to win the NXT UK Women's Championship. After making quite a name for herself in WWE NXT, the 28-year-old made her main roster debut on SmackDown in July 2021, where her career went downhill.

Although she received adequate screentime, Storm became a victim of lackluster booking on the main roster, which eventually frustrated her and led to her departure from the Stamford-based promotion.

