Why Tony Schiavone should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Anyone who names the best professional wrestling broadcasters in history must put Tony Schiavone somewhere near the top of the list.

Many fans will remember Tony Schiavone as 'the voice of WCW', but his career is much more far-ranging than that. Starting in the early 80's with Jim Crockett Promotions, he emerged as a trusted trumpet for the company, providing fans of that special style of southern rasslin' with a soundtrack to their soul.

Almost every great moment of those glory days was punctuated by his enthusiastic calls.

His career spans several decades and companies. He has worked for JCP, WCW and WWE, and always did an excellent job along the way.

Truly an established and credible voice behind the microphone, he was responsible for adding a little splash and dash to some of the most momentous moments in mat history.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



On this day in 1996, Hulk Hogan shocked the wrestling world at Bash at the Beach by joining Scott Hall and Kevin Nash



An iconic heel turn



(via

“Hulk Hogan has betrayed WCW!”On this day in 1996, Hulk Hogan shocked the wrestling world at Bash at the Beach by joining Scott Hall and Kevin NashAn iconic heel turn(via @WWENetwork “Hulk Hogan has betrayed WCW!”On this day in 1996, Hulk Hogan shocked the wrestling world at Bash at the Beach by joining Scott Hall and Kevin Nash 😨An iconic heel turn(via @WWENetwork)https://t.co/TI5ADRgQ1x

Today? He's had a renaissance of sorts. After stepping away from the crazy world of sports entertainment, he returned and was paired up with another amazing all-time great announcer, Jim Ross.

Along with Excalibur, they have formed a dream team of sorts on their weekly broadcast. Schiavone continues to cement his legacy, and he hasn't lost a step. He is still one of the most creative commentators out there, and he still describes the action in the ring like very few people can.

When it's all said and done, Tony Schiavone should get an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame

Due to his current commitment to AEW, it might be contractually difficult for Schiavone to accept an invite from World Wrestling Entertainment. But eventually, when his career is over... He deserves to be recognized among the greats of the industry.

While he may have his critics, there's no doubting the velvet-voiced announcer has had a long track record of success. Throughout all the changes that have happened in the wrestling industry, he's been able to reinvent himself and come back in a way that even his doubters can't deny.

At the end of the day, Tony Schiavone will go down as one of the best to ever do what he does. He's certainly earned that recognition.

As one of the greatest storytellers in the profession's history? The end of his story should be a well-deserved walk into the Hall of Fame.

What are your opinions of Tony Schiavone's career as a pro wrestling announcer? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A WWE veteran points out the turning point from where Roman Reigns gained the crowd's respect here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande