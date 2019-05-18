Opinion: Why Triple H must interfere in the Money In The Bank ladder match

The Game will return to the ring in Saudi Arabia

The most enthralling pay-per-view of the year, WWE Money In The Bank, is all set to take place this Sunday at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. The company has announced two Money In The Bank ladder matches for the event - one for the men and the other for the female superstars.

This year, there are no clear favorites, which makes it more unpredictable than recent editions of Money in the Bank - especially on the women's side of things, since each competitor has an almost equal chance of winning. In order to make the Men's Money In The Bank ladder match even more compelling, WWE should have Triple H interfere in the match.

There are multiple reasons why WWE should consider pulling off this move. Firstly, Triple H has a match with Randy Orton at WWE Super Show Down next month in Saudi Arabia. The Viper is a part of the ladder match and thus, HHH can cost him the match to plant the seeds for the feud.

Moreover, it was recently reported that The Game is frustrated with the way Vince McMahon is booking the talent. Hence, WWE can take advantage of this rumor leak and convert it into an exciting storyline. A good majority of the fans wants Triple H to take over the business after McMahon steps down, and the on-screen war between McMahon and Triple H will definitely draw in huge viewership numbers.

WWE can position Randy Orton as Vince McMahon's favored wrestler, and then have Triple H attack him - he can hand the win to one of his NXT graduates, signaling a changing of the guard. To usher in the looming rivalry, Triple H could close the show by saying something on the lines of, "Vince, your time is up," or, "The Game is here to take over." This can even lead to a future NXT vs Main Roster storyline, which could be the focus of WWE Survivor Series.

It's a win-win situation for all if WWE books the ladder match in this manner. The ratings for the next episode of RAW will sky-rocket because the WWE Universe would be wondering why Triple H did so, and why he chose that moment to do it.

Do you think Triple H should interfere in the Men's Money In The Bank ladder match? Share your views in the comments box below.