The crowd at this week's episode of WWE RAW erupted as Trish Stratus returned to WWE. After reports of her comeback being delayed, she finally emerged to send everyone into a frenzy.

Trish Stratus appeared during the Women's Tag Team Championship match between Becky Lynch & Lita and Damage CTRL to nullify the heels' shenanigans. After Bayley tossed a belt into the ring to distract the referee and pulled Lita off the apron, the Hall of Famer came out to even the odds.

The WWE Hall of Famer hit a Thesz Press on Bayley and then watched on as the action unfolded. After Lita hit a Twist of Fate on IYO SKY and went to the top rope to hit her finisher, The Role Model intervened again and tried to knock her off. Stratus was displeased and dropped the former champion with a Chick Kick.

With the heels rattled, the coast was clear for Lynch and Lita. The Man put Kai in the Dis-Arm-Her and allowed her partner to hit the Litasault. Three seconds later, fans had new Women's Tag Team Champions celebrating with the returning legend.

Now that Damage CTRL has an issue with Stratus as well, in addition to Lynch and Lita, the stage is set for a six-woman tag team match. WrestleMania 39 seems like the place for such an epic contest. Book it, HHH!

Trish Stratus' RAW appearance postponed

Trish Stratus was supposed to appear on last week's episode of RAW, but plans were changed at the last minute. Triple H cited a last-minute creative change as the reason for the same.

The decision meant Stratus watched on from the back as Becky Lynch and LIta appeared on the 'Ding Dong, Hello!' segment to challenge Damage CTRL for the Women's Tag Team Championship. Bayley foolishly accepted the challenge on her teammates' behalf for this week's episode.

The seven-time Women's Champion not appearing on RAW last week left many annoyed. However, that decision paid off, as Stratus ended up making her return this week.

It remains to be seen how the Hall of Famer will feature in a possible match at WrestleMania 39.

