Jey Uso cut a silent figure on WWE SmackDown this week. Fans roared as he emerged towards the end of the show without his usual 'Day One Ish' entrance music. It was a unique entrance that WWE gave him, one that the WWE Universe duly compared to a legend's.

Wrestling Twitter likened Jey Uso's entrance on SmackDown to the one AEW's Sting employs. The former Right Hand Man showed up through the crowd, but stood there and refused to get into the ring. He watched on as Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn traded words and then attacks.

The Stinger is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, making this little entrance a nice tribute of sorts. It might be a reference to Jey going more renegade and moving away from The Bloodline. Main Event Jey Uso is already a major SmackDown player, but this could return him to the very top.

It was a great end to a so-so episode from the blue brand. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion's motives are unclear, but so far, it looks like he is standing on the side opposite Roman Reigns.

Jey Uso's segment on SmackDown

Jey Uso was the focal point of SmackDown this week, with Paul Heyman telling Jimmy Uso to talk to his brother without any Bloodline interference. The twins find themselves on opposite sides of the Bloodline war, and Jimmy wanted to set things right.

Jimmy came to the ring and stated that he would always be there for his brother, but it worked both ways. He was cut off by Sami Zayn, who stated that he considered him a brother and was hurt when he attacked him at the Royal Rumble. An emotional Undisputed Tag Team Champion yelled at Zayn, saying it was him who made the choice to destroy The Bloodline.

The former Honorary Uce reminded his former dawg of Roman Reigns' gaslighting before he was interrupted by the crowd popping at seeing Jey. Jimmy attacked Zayn following the distraction, but staring his brother down allowed the Canadian to recover and blast him with a Helluva Kick. He escaped by the time Solo Sikoa got to the ring, drawing the battle lines on the Road to WrestleMania.

