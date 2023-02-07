WWE Superstar Chelsea Green became the subject of interest after an NSFW video did the rounds on social media. Her behavior was compared to Sable's, a legendary wrestler and valet known for her hypnotizing charm.

During GCW's The Art of War event in September 2022, Chelsea Green's husband, Matt Cardona, defended his internet championship against Jimmy Lloyd. At one point in time, Lloyd had Cardona in a tough position as he was locked in the Boston Crab. Green came to her husband's rescue by flashing her breasts at Lloyd, allowing Matt to capitalize on the distraction and retain his championship.

Fans gathered in the arena were left stunned. While exposing oneself in front of the crowd is obviously taboo in wrestling, scripting a win or loss due to the same is another controversial aspect. It brought back memories of when Sable helped Vince McMahon defeat Mr America.

In 2003, Sable feuded with Stephanie McMahon in a storyline where she was Vince McMahon's mistress. She became notorious for using her charm to get her way with the competition. In an episode of WWE SmackDown, she exposed herself to Mr. America during an arm wrestling contest against McMahon.

Green's actions at the GCW event were apparently a part of the storyline. The stakes were at an all-time high as Matt Cardona made it clear that if he lost the belt, it would be his final night at the Game Changer Wrestling.

WWE has had a strict non-PG policy since 2009. Chelsea Green, a superstar famous for her erratic personality, won't need to use such NSFW tactics to win anymore and gain publicity.

How did Twitter react to Chelsea Green's NSFW act in 2022?

The viral video featuring Chelsea led to many debates on Twitter regarding wrestling ethics. Some Attitude Era fans were lost in nostalgia meanwhile, while others expressed their shock over the situation. Here is a picture of a shell-shocked fan to start with.

Some fans even compared the duo of Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green to 'Macho Man' Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth. The legendary couple used 'charm tactics' to get their way in a match, similar to Cardona and Green.

Green returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble this year. Entering at #20, she only lasted six seconds before being clotheslined over the top rope by the eventual winner, Rhea Ripley. It was a great way to jumpstart the work on her Karen-like character.

