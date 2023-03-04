Why is Twitter in splits over Kevin Nash and The Undertaker's roasts on social media? Reason behind recent tweets disclosed

Kevin Nash keeps himself updated with various events in the wrestling industry and has never shied away from voicing his thoughts on social media. Last year, the Hall of Famer launched his own podcast titled Kliq This, wherein he discusses a plethora of topics in addition to wrestling.

All Elite Wrestling has come a long way since its inception in 2019. The promotion has garnered a steady fanbase and acquired prominent stars, including the likes of Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), and Kenny Omega, to name a few.

The wrestling world was recently left in splits after Kevin Nash roasted a fan's tweet about Wheeler Yuta. It included an image of the AEW star bleeding during a match against Jon Moxley. In the caption, the fans exclaimed what Stone Cold Steve Austin's reaction would be like to the segment. Kevin Nash responded that the Texas Rattlesnake did not watch All Elite Wrestling. The Undertaker then followed it up with a tweet stating that it was a 'huge pop.'

Check out the tweet threads here.

In the past, the Texas Rattlesnake made positive comments about AEW and their progression within the few years they have been in existence.

Kevin Nash slammed CM Punk following a backstage melee at AEW All Out last year

CM Punk and Kevin Nash were no strangers to each other as the two crossed paths in WWE. At SummerSlam in 2011, Nash attacked Punk following his WWE Championship win. The two were engaged in a heated promo on the following edition of RAW.

In the aftermath of the notorious AEW All Out backstage fight, many veterans were asked about their thoughts on the matter. Given WWE's strict regulations on maintaining backstage decorum and its consequences, the incident took the wrestling world by storm.

Nash claimed that Punk's age was catching up to him and had 'toxic shock syndrome.'

“At 42 years old, you know, [Punk] is tired. He’s beat up … I was in the ring at 55 when he was cutting the promo on me, ‘Click, click. I can hear your knees. LOL, I thought you were dead.’ Yeah that motherf*cker cut that promo on me and he sits there at 42 years old … He’s f**king got toxic shock syndrome … I Googled him, I said 'forty f**king two, the dude didn’t wrestle for ten f**king years.'”

Moments From Wrestling History @wwrestlehistory When Kevin Nash attacked CM Punk in a SHOCKING conclusion to Summerslam 2011! When Kevin Nash attacked CM Punk in a SHOCKING conclusion to Summerslam 2011! https://t.co/bkjrb5RmcG

Nash and The Deadman's expansive careers span over three decades. Given their in-depth association with the industry, their viewpoints and opinions are revered by fans.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes