Why is the venue of WWE SmackDown tonight so significant to Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns is advertised to be on tonight's WWE SmackDown episode in Indianapolis, Indiana. The upcoming show of the Blue brand may be special for him since this is where his cousins, The Usos, might make history, but it is also significant since this is a reminder of The Tribal Chief's early beginnings.

Tonight's WWE SmackDown episode will be held at the same location where the 2012 Survivor Series event occurred. On November 18 of that same year, CM Punk, Ryback, and John Cena had a triple threat match for the WWE Championship when three masked men interfered during the game.

The trio included Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose), Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns, who was later known as The Shield. Not only is tonight's SmackDown episode the place of The Shield's debut, but it was also where the trio broke up two years after they debuted.

After The Shield defeated Evolution at the 2014 Payback event, the following RAW episode saw Rollins betray his former partners and align himself with The Authority.

The history of The Hounds of Justice in Indianapolis didn't end there. When the trio reunited on October 9, 2017, where they attacked The Miz, Cesaro, and Sheamus, the location was also at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana.

What will Roman Reigns' possibly do for tonight's WWE SmackDown episode?

The Usos are set to defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship for the November 11, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown against The New Day. If the champions are successful, they will become the new longest-reigning tag team champions in the company's history, which was previously held by their opponent tonight.

The Tribal Chief currently doesn't have any matches scheduled for tonight, but he may appear for the title match and even provide additional assistance. If Reigns does help his cousins out, that won't be the first time.

It's remembered how when Jimmy and Jey won the RAW Tag Team Championship from RK-Bro, Roman helped them out by interfering during the match. The Bloodline even continued their attack after the bout.

Still, it looks like the current tag team champions are confident that they will make history tonight. In their tweet, The Usos expressed that their upcoming title defence is for their family.

"Tomorrow night, @WWE Smackdown live, Indianapolis, Indiana… We will make history in front of the world. This for the family, this for the Ones!🩸 #WeTheOnesToBreakTheRecord #RecordHoldersVsRecordBreakers"

It will be interesting to see the outcome of the Tag Team Championship match and what role or influence The Head of the Table will hold.

