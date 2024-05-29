Why did Vince McMahon impose a fine on The Undertaker? Exploring unknown WrestleMania story

The Undertaker is perhaps the greatest wrestler to ever work under Vince McMahon. As his most loyal and tenured wrestler, McMahon trusted The Deadman with almost everything when it came to his work both inside and outside the squared circle. However, there was one time when The Boss decided to throw their friendship out the window and fine him for a grievous mistake he had made.

Around 2011, WWE was in the process of introducing some new protocols. Taking into account the health and safety of its superstars, the promotion formulated a concussion protocol, which came with a set of rules that needed to be adhered to. This included a ban on the use of chairs in matches, something that The Undertaker, didn't take too seriously.

As The Undertaker explained on his podcast, Six Feet Under, he was scheduled to take on Triple H at WrestleMania 27. Taking advantage of their respective relationships with Vince McMahon, both The Phenom and The Game decided to ignore the rules, and used chairs in their match. This led to some spectacular moments, however, when both of them received their checks after the event, they realized they had been fined:

"Even after they banned the chair shots, I'm wrestling Triple H and we're figuring like, 'I'm the most tenured guy here. You're his son-in-law. Surely we can get away with it.' Nah, he fined our a** too. I remember getting my check for WrestleMania and there was that big minus on there and I was like, son of a b**ch. I called him up right away. I said, 'Did you get fined?' And he was like, 'Yeah, I got fined too!' And I was like, 'What the hell good is it to be his son-in-law or his most tenured guy?' But he had to set an example, right? And that's what he did," recalled The Undertaker.

Just goes to show that even if you were related to Vince McMahon or his most loyal employee, he didn't play favorites. Both Taker and The Cerebral Assassin learned that the hard way.

The Undertaker was recently praised for his appearance at WrestleMania 40

At WrestleMania 40, The Undertaker made a surprising appearance when he took out The Rock in the main event of Night 2. The Deadman's involvement in the match was a bit of a shock, as reports have suggested that the spot was meant for Stone Cold Steve Austin. Nevertheless, Taker did the job he was assigned and has received praise from none other than the victor of the main event, Cody Rhodes.

Appearing on the Babyfaces Podcast, The American Nightmare lavished Taker with praise. He claimed that The Phenom moved with the speed of a lion. He remembered, how he was just trying to catch his breath when out of the corner of his eye he saw Taker roll into the ring with a speed that he describes as similar to that of a Ricochet or a Chad Gable.

At the age of 59, no one would expect The Deadman to have the ability of speed associated with him. It's a true testament to his dedication, and just how he has been keeping fit, even after retirement. Who knows? Perhaps we may see him have one last match sometime in the future.

