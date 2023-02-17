Why is the Vince McMahon meme so famous? Origins of the viral meme revealed

WWE fans are no strangers to Vince McMahon's expressions. The Executive Chairman is a serious businessman for the world, but he knows how to flip that funky switch on Live TV. It just so happens that some of his reactions and catchphrases have pumped memes for several years, with the most noteworthy one stemming from a segment with Stacy Keibler.

During the Attitude Era, McMahon portrayed a power-hungry heel. He came fresh off a feud with Ric Flair to become the sole owner of SmackDown in 2002. To flaunt his power, the then-56-year-old decided to hold tryouts for the position of his personal assistant inside the ring.

The Vince McMahon meme originated from the April 11, 2002, edition of WWE SmackDown. Acting as the GM, McMahon started interviewing multiple female candidates for the position of his assistant. The first few failed to impress him, but Stacy Keibler achieved the mission. Her bold act in front of the live fans left Vince overjoyed, leading to some epic facial reactions.

KnowYourMeme gave a detailed analysis of how the Vince McMahon meme gained legendary status in the world of wrestling and beyond. It apparently started in a small footage format in 2013. Later, animated GIFs started to evolve around various websites, and Twitter became obsessed with the trend.

The meme is infamous for showing the 'excitement stages' an individual goes through in any random case. It starts low to high until Mr McMahon falls out of his chair in pure bliss.

Twitter is laced with Vince McMahon memes

From politics to everyday relatable circumstances, there is always a spot for Vince McMahon memes. Companies also use these to advertise their products. Check out some of the tweets below.

One WWE fan even added multiple pictures of a baby to recreate the expressions from the 2002 SmackDown segment. It was a cute dose of humor.

Earlier this year, McMahon returned as the Executive Chairman to the WWE Board of Directors after officially resigning in July 2022. He is back in an authoritative role, and rumors suggest that he is planning to sell WWE in the coming months. Top companies like Netflix are in line for a potential sale. More on that here.

