Why did Vince McMahon scrap major Terry Funk moment in WWE? Inside details revealed

Terry Funk passed away on August 23 at the age of 79. The legend was known for his hardcore style of wrestling and is best remembered for his time in Extreme Championship Wrestling and World Championship Wrestling. Legends in the business have since shared shared their accounts of the legacy Funk leaves behind. There are also many stories of ideas that that never came to pass.

The hardcore legend spent some time WWE and shared the stage with Chairman of the Board Vince McMahon. In 2006, Mr. McMahon introduced the notorious "Kiss My A** Club", which some Superstars like Hall of Famer Mick Foley were only too happy to join.

Speaking on Foley is Pod, the former WWE Champion revealed he had pushed for Funk to join the club too. However, after Funk's knee gave way awkwardly during a segment, Vince McMahon dropped the idea.

"I thought Edge and I had done a really good job a couple months earlier and I really wanted this to be something special ('Kiss My A** Club' angle involving Terry Funk & Vince McMahon), and just to show you, I think you're (podcast co-host) probably gonna talk to me about this, the first time that Terry came out and was on TV, to show that he had taken a chunk out of his bu**, where Terry came out, we had a little bit of a (dust-up) and his knee gave out on him on the ramp, and Vince saw that and wrote the whole angle off because he didn't think Terry Funk could go anymore," Foley said. [H/T - POST Wrestling]

WWE Hall of Famer remembers Terry Funk

In the ring, Terry Funk was one of the most dangerous superstars in the business. However, he was also one of the nicest people in the industry. Tributes from Mick Foley, Ric Flair, and many other wrestling legends online are a testimony to that.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross claimed Funk was like family and one of the all-time greats.

"I loved him like family," Ross said. "Terry was a brilliant mind. Absolutely amazing ring psychology. He was physically and mentally as tough as a $2 steak. One of my all-time favorites in my near 50 years in pro wrestling, Terry was special. And he was brave enough to reinvent himself multiple times."

We at SportsKeeda are saddened by his loss and would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and close friends of the hardcore legend, Terry Funk.

