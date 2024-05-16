Why is the WrestleMania 40 documentary featuring The Rock delayed? Exploring latest update

WrestleMania 40 was an unforgettable event, and one of the greatest attractions of The Show of Shows was The Rock. The Final Boss made his presence felt during the main event on Night One and Night Two, and overall, it was an incredible weekend for the promotion. In light of this, WWE is preparing to release a documentary titled "WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain!" However, as things stand, it has been delayed, but why?

According to reports from PWInsdier, the delay is because of The Rock. For weeks, WWE officials have claimed that the documentary will be released soon. However, according to the report, the promotion is still waiting for The Great One's approval before officially releasing the documentary.

Expand Tweet

Since becoming a member of the board of directors of TKO Group, The Final Boss has had more of a say regarding WWE's product. This was seen in his somewhat outlandish promos and, more importantly, his decision to insert himself in the Roman Reigns-Cody Rhodes storyline. So, for WWE to be waiting for his approval on the behind-the-scenes WrestleMania 40 documentary isn't that surprising.

When it comes to the documentary, as the name suggests, it will provide fans with exclusive backstage scenes from The Show of Shows. It will likely show all the work it took leading up to the event and may also feature some incredible stories from WWE Superstars.

The Rock already has an eager challenger for WrestleMania 41

As mentioned earlier, WrestleMania 40 was a huge success, and one of the biggest reasons behind it was The Rock. Following his legendary run as The Final Boss, many are waiting to see what Dwyane Johnson has planned for next year's edition of The Showcase of The Immortals. Well, WWE Superstar Austin Theory has a suggestion, as he is eager to challenge The Great One in Las Vegas.

In an interview with Ten Count Media, Austin Theory, who is now one-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions, said he wanted to face The Brahma Bull at WrestleMania 41. The SmackDown Superstar further added that he plans to exact his revenge after The People's Champion interrupted him on the September 15, 2023, episode of the blue brand.

Expand Tweet

As things stand, there is no telling what is in store for WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see if The Rock locks horns with his cousin, Roman Reigns, on The Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas next year.