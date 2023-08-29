Why was the WWE belt for Tony Khan's Jacksonville Jaguars removed from the shop? Real reason revealed

The WWE belt for Tony Khan’s Jacksonville Jaguars is no longer available on WWE Shop, creating panic among die-hard pro wrestling fans. It appears the reason for the legacy title’s sudden disappearance has nothing to do with the alleged animosity between Vince McMahon and Tony Khan’s promotion.

Fanatics.com, one of the official sellers for NFL-inspired WWE legacy title belts, noted on X (formerly Twitter) that the WWE belt for Khan’s Jacksonville Jaguar is sold out. They asked fans to wait for just a couple of days for a restock.

The WWE title belt for Jacksonville Jaguars is one of the 32 legacy titles created by the sports entertainment juggernaut under a new multi-year licensing agreement with the NFL.

Check out the official announcement below.

“The National Football League and WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced a multi-year licensing deal to create NFL-inspired WWE legacy title belts featuring the official colors and branding of all 32 teams. The line of officially licensed NFL products launches today on NFLShop.com, WWEShop.com and Fanatics.com. This marks the first-ever licensing agreement between WWE and the NFL.”

Remembering the time when Tony Khan hosted WWE in Jacksonville

WWE and Tony Khan didn’t have a frosty relationship in the past. The AEW head honcho even hosted WWE when they touched down in Khan’s territory, Jacksonville, for a show in 2015.

WWE dropped a post on social media about how Khan came with gifts for the superstars. This was a rare instance of Vince McMahon’s company promoting the future President, CEO, and creative oversight of All Elite Wrestling.

Khan’s currently on cloud nine after creating arguably the biggest wrestling show in the history of pro wrestling. AEW had their All In in front of more than 80,000 people at the historic Wembley Stadium last night.

