Why is WWE breaking up tag teams and factions? Possible reasons explored

WWE has recently broken up or begun separating various tag teams and factions, creating individual paths for multiple superstars. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler as well as The Bloodline are the latest examples of groups that have broken up. The main question now is why is the company disbanding multiple groups.

While there are multiple teams on the roster, they have not been able to generate the excitement of tag team wrestling. The Bloodline and Judgment Day didn't have much competition from other teams.

This could mean the company may be deciding to shift focus more towards singles titles and competition. The company recently combined the Women's Tag Team Championships and has overall reduced the tag team competition. The singles roster was also bolstered by the introduction of the World Heavyweight Championship.

However, there are still some exciting teams, with the likes of The O.C, Pretty Deadly, L.W.O, Brawling Brutes on the roster. Hopefully, they can bring the excitement back to the tag division.

WWE returns to Madison Square Garden next week for Friday Night SmackDown

The next edition of Friday Night SmackDown will emanate live from Madison Square Garden. The arena is known as the Meccah of Sports Entertainment. It is a given that WWE will go all out to book a world-class show.

The company is halfway there, advertising some must-see segments and matches already. Sheamus will challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship, and AJ Styles vs Karrion Kross will also take place on the show.

The big news is that WWE Hall of Famer Edge will return and be the guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. There have also been rumors regarding the return of former Intercontinental Champion Carlito.

The ticket sales for the event are through the roof. The upcoming SmackDown at the venue is almost sold out. According to Wrestle tix, only 114 tickets are left out of a total of 12,641.

