Fans might remember that one-half of the current RAW Tag Team Champions used to go by Matt Riddle until 2020. However, WWE has now removed his first name.

If you're wondering why the change was made, you've come to the right place.

Why did WWE change Matt Riddle's name?

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp revealed that the name change was Vince McMahon's personal decision after witnessing the impressive match between Riddle and Sheamus. The Chairman wanted a more serious representation of the character.

matthew riddle @SuperKingofBros #stallion #RIDDLE People it’s okay I’ve been called Riddle most my life, I actually prefer it and it’s my real last name 🤙 #bro People it’s okay I’ve been called Riddle most my life, I actually prefer it and it’s my real last name 🤙 #bro #stallion #RIDDLE

The Original Bro took to Twitter to address the name change. He's positive about the name change and prefers being called by his last name.

Randy Orton has major praise for Riddle

RK-Bro has been together for over a year now, and it has been a wonderful experience for both stars. Randy Orton has always been public about how his tag team partner has constantly motivated him throughout the last year.

In a recent interview with WWE's The Bump, The Apex Predator had major praise for his partner.

He believes that The King of Bros has added something that was missing from The Viper's two-decade-long career:

"Riddle has kind of revitalized my career, so to speak, as far as how I feel in that ring. He's unlocked the amount of fun I can have in that ring. I think before him, no matter how you considered me as a performer, there was something missing that's there now, that wasn't there before. And what exactly is it, I don't know, but I know it's a direct result of partnering with him."

matthew riddle @SuperKingofBros #wwe #stallion Tonight we celebrate 20 years of the greatest superstar who has ever graced the squared circle and my best bro Randy Orton. Love you and can’t wait to see you tonight 🤙 #rkbro Tonight we celebrate 20 years of the greatest superstar who has ever graced the squared circle and my best bro Randy Orton. Love you and can’t wait to see you tonight 🤙 #rkbro #wwe #stallion https://t.co/zr2sRQZ0dA

RK-Bro is currently in its second reign as the RAW Tag Team Champions. They will team up with Drew McIntyre to take on Roman Reigns and The Usos at WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 on May 8, 2022.

