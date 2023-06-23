Why WWE desperately needs the Money in the Bank briefcase to fall into LA Knight's hands? Analyzing if SmackDown Superstar is worth the hype

LA Knight is the top favorite to win the Money in the Bank briefcase this year, but is he worth the hype?

Yes. Yes, he is. In fact, at the moment, the MITB contract seemingly needs LA Knight more than he needs the briefcase. The SmackDown Superstar's rising popularity should be credited to his fire promos and excellent matches, even when he is on the losing end of the deal.

It would be ignorant to deny Knight's charisma when he is arguably one of the most organically entertaining acts fans have seen on WWE television in the last few years. But he has had his fair share of battles on the blue brand, including concerns about his age.

LA Knight's introduction to the WWE main roster as Max Dupri was disappointing for his long-term fans. The former champion did an excellent job with the role he was given. But everyone in the WWE Universe, including him, could see that he was meant for a different kind of run.

Fortunately, Dupri reverted to LA Knight, and there was no looking back. He used his brief feud with Bray Wyatt to make a statement inside the ring and on the mic. Fans quickly noticed that he never had boring segments on the blue brand despite being booked for consecutive losses.

Although it appears that LA Knight amassed 'MAXIMUM' support -- pardon the pun -- in a few weeks, the reality points to a slow and steady growth on the blue brand. It took multiple promos and equally good matches to solidify his status as a genuine star. From there, it was Knight's poetry to write, and he began working on a legend.

It is worth noting that he got over with the crowd despite not being involved in any title picture. To put things into perspective, Knight cultivated a following when the biggest names in the business, such as Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins, were operating at the highest levels.

There is no denying that he could work wonders with the MITB contract. Imagine the promos and segments we would get with LA Knight doing his best to rattle Reigns or Rollins...

Remember last year?

To his credit, Austin Theory kept his head down and did everything that was demanded of him. Fans can criticize his run as the reigning United States Championship, but one can't deny his efforts.

Theory attempted three cash-ins, twice against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and once against Seth Rollins for the United States Championship. However, he failed in each of his attempts, and it would be unfair to blame him. Theory was the youngest MITB winner in WWE history but fell victim to embarrassing booking decisions.

The WWE creative team royally messed up Theory's momentum and ruined the credibility and excitement surrounding the MITB contract.

Thus, WWE desperately needs the Money in the Bank briefcase to fall into the hands of someone who can restore the entertainment that comes with MITB cash-in while posing a significant threat to the world champions.

While every other superstar competing in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match is deserving, there is only one right man for the abovementioned job.

It is, indisputably, LA Knight. YEAH!

