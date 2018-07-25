Why WWE Evolution may be a letdown

Dennis Stansfield FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 644 // 25 Jul 2018, 02:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Enter caption

As announced on RAW last night, for the first time ever, the WWE will host an all-women's Pay Per View on October 28, 2018, at Nassau Collegium. While this is amazing for the women all around and gives WWE media attention, I'm not 100 percent sold on this idea.

The main issue that I, and other fans, have with this concept is that the WWE hasn't been able to book the women well for years. Even the "Women's Revolution" hasn't been much of a revolution. Sure, they have been in the main event of Pay Per Views and have had first time ever matches like Hell in a Cell, Elimination Chamber, and Royal Rumble. However, the booking has still been inconsistent.

The only thing that has changed is that they have gone from having three-minute matches to ten-minute matches. If the WWE can't book the women in relevant ten-minute matches, how will the company pull off a three-four hour long PPV?

Two prime examples of the poor booking of the Women are Asuka and the on and off again feud between Sasha Banks and Bayley. Let's start with Asuka, when she was first called up to the main roster, her booking was fine. She started by defeating jobbers and then was built up until she won the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble earlier this year.

She lost her undefeated streak at WrestleMania 34 to Charlotte Flair, which was fine, since Charlotte was credible enough to be the one to end the streak. The problem is after that she lost in a tag team match, which counts as a loss for her, and her feud with Carmella is the final nail in the coffin. Not only did she lose to Carmella once, after being distracted by the returning James Ellsworth, disguised in an Asuka mask, but also she lost again to Carmella after more shenanigans from Ellsworth, who was in a shark cage. Now Asuka has lost all of her credibility and steam that she had heading into WrestleMania 34.

As for Banks and Bayley, this feud has essentially been going on since the Royal Rumble in January when Banks eliminated Bayley from the match. Things hit a fever pitch in late March, when after weeks of betrayal, Banks and Bayley finally brawled. Things simmered down a bit until last month when after they began fighting again, they were forced to attend counseling.

Then a couple of weeks ago, Sasha told Bayley that she loves her, but to many, it didn't feel like a friendly or sister-like "I love you", but more of a lovers "I love you". So where is this feud going? Is Sasha going to turn on Bayley? Is Bayley going to turn on Sasha? Is WWE going to do a lover's angle between the two? And, will the fans even care at that point?

This has been going on for over six months now. The time to strike on this was WrestleMania, but they didn't. My point here is that WWE can't book storylines correctly on RAW and Smackdown, so how will they do it for an entire Pay Per View?

The other issue I see with an all-women's Pay Per View is the attendance. While I'm certain a lot of fans will tune in to watch it on the WWE Network, I'm not sure how many will turn out to Nassau Collegium to attend the show. Besides Ronda Rousey, there really isn't any big draw on the WWE roster at the moment.

I have a feeling WWE will rely on past names like Trish Stratus and Lita, who are already confirmed for the show, to get people to come out for the nostalgia. If WWE goes that route, it will not a good thing either, because this Pay Per View should also be about creating new names and exposing new faces to the audience, as well as elevating some familiar faces already on the roster, not banking on past names to carry most of the weight.

I really want this to succeed, I really do. The women deserve to showcase their talents and have the entire focus of a show be on them, but WWE's booking of the women doesn't give me much confidence, and I have a bad feeling that this could be a major let down, which would be a shame.