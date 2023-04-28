Why did WWE keep 33-year old star away from television? Insight into career altering decision

WWE has one of the most stacked rosters in all of professional wrestling. With such an incredible amount of talented performers, it's often hard to put every single one of them on television every week. That could be one of the reasons why the promotion is moving forward with the Draft, to give more opportunities to the men and women on the roster.

Speaking of the men's division, a recent report stated that the company has renamed Macapp Moss. It was reported that Moss was kept off television last week because the company wanted to give him his old name back.

The SmackDown star is once again back to being Riddick Moss. The 33-year-old's roster page was updated a few hours ago. Fans believe the decision has got to do with his current storyline with fellow superstar and real-life partner Emma on SmackDown.

Emma has been telling Moss to stop listening to the fans for weeks now. She said he would've won the Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther a few weeks ago on SmackDown if the fans hadn't gotten in his head. It appears a full-blown heel turn for Riddick Moss could take place sooner rather than later.

Karrion Kross possibly hinted at the name change during WWE SmackDown

WWE fans got the first hint that a name change was coming for Moss last week on SmackDown. The company aired a vignette featuring Karrion Kross and Scarlett on the April 21, 2023 episode of the blue brand.

Kross' ominous promo was aimed at Shinsuke Nakamura, but he did reference his past opponents in the vignette. Kross said he took away temperament from Drew McIntyre, joy from Riddick Moss, and patience from Rey Mysterio.

This served as a possible hint that WWE could be bringing back Moss' former persona. It remains to be seen how the name change will work for Riddick Moss.

