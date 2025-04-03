Why has a WWE legend taken legitimate shots at Chelsea Green? The facts so far

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green is gearing up for her first WrestleMania title defense as the Women’s United States Championship. Recently, The Hot Mess was attacked by a WWE veteran on the internet for her views. Not letting it slide, the inaugural Women’s US Champ retaliated to Val Venis’ comments. Here are the facts about their legitimate online scuffle so far.

Chelsea Green is in an ongoing feud with Michin. The Original Club member recently posted an image about the International Transgender Day of Visibility on X (formerly Twitter) on March 31, 2025. In response, Green, who is also a vocal LGBTQ+ ally, wrote, “hate u. love this.”

This grabbed the attention of Val Venis, who reacted by tweeting that people like Chelsea Green “need our prayers.” He also noted that he saw the transgender movement as “harmful to society.”

Not letting this slide, the Women’s US Champ said that it was unfortunate to see the WWE legend make such a comment. The star also noted that this would not change anything and that she would also pray for him.

“It’s so unfortunate that instead of simply scrolling past, you chose to quote-tweet me, knowing it would invite your followers to pile on. You were fully aware of what you were doing— encouraging harassment towards me and towards the LGBTQ+ community. Fortunately, neither your opinions nor your attempts to undermine my support will change anything. I’ll be praying for YOU because it looks like you’ve got a little too much time on your hands and hate in your heart ♥️,” she wrote.

As of now, Venis hasn’t given a response, but The Hot Mess has received support from her fans.

Chelsea Green shuts down a fan for a disrespectful comment

Chelsea Green also received a disrespectful comment from a fan for replying to Michin's tweet about Transgender Visibility Day. The fan asked the Canadian superstar how she would feel if Roman Reigns identified as a woman and used the women’s washroom. In response to this tweet on X, Green wrote that she hasn’t just shared bathrooms but locker rooms with other genders as well.

"I hate to break it to you, but not only have I shared locker rooms with all genders, I’ve also shared bathrooms. So no, I wouldn’t give a f*ck. In fact, I’ve got family members that are trans so I’ve given not just 10 seconds of thought to this, but close to 30 years and 10 seconds of thought. If you’d like to take your bigotry elsewhere, I would greatly appreciate that," Green tweeted.

The inaugural Women’s United States Champion doesn’t have a WrestleMania 41 opponent so far. It would be interesting to see who Chelsea Green would face in Las Vegas and if she retains her title at The Show of Shows.

