Why is there no WWE Premium Live Event in December? Possible reason explored

WWE is the biggest pro wrestling promotion in the world. The sports entertainment juggernaut has live events, various television shows across different networks, and streaming programs each week. They also have what amounts to essentially monthly premium live events.

For decades now, WWE has had a PLE, previously also called pay-per-views, or major streaming event for RAW and SmackDown every single month of basically every single year. This month, however, is an extremely rare example of that not being the case. There is no massive event for the main roster in December.

While no official reason has been given, there are likely a combination of explanations for the absence. This includes pivoting away from the Day 1 concept, the holiday season, and not wanting a "filler" show ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble event.

Expand Tweet

WWE had attempted the Day 1 PLE concept in the past. While the last attempt was cancelled, moving the first PLE to January 1st meant pushing back the December show.

Beyond that, the holiday season means many stars of World Wrestling Entertainment would likely prefer to spend more time at home with theor loved ones. An early PLE wouldn't have made much sense given Survivor Series: WarGames was in late November, but a late-December show would interfere with the holidays.

Lastly, the biggest reason why there may be no December show comes down to it often being a "lame duck" event. Triple H may want the focus to be on extra build for the WWE Royal Rumble as opposed to forcing an extra show in that won't mean much.

WWE NXT had a premium live event on Saturday

While WWE's main roster doesn't have a premium live event in December, the company as a whole still offered one. NXT closed out 2023 with a major bang, thanks to their Deadline 2023 event.

The show started off in a big way, as Shawn Michaels and CM Punk had a segment together in the ring. Punk teased potentially joining the white & gold brand full-time come Monday, but that is highly unlikely.

Two Iron Survivor Challenge Matches took place on the show. Trick Williams and Blair Davenport earned major title opportunities. Blair will battle Lyra Valkyria and Trick will fight Ilja Dragunov. Ilja defeated Baron Corbin in the main event.

Expand Tweet

Other matches on the card included Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James inside a Steel Cage, Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio, and Carmelo Hayes vs. Lexis King. Lastly, Axiom and Nathan Frazer battled on the kickoff show of the final PLE for WWE in 2023.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.