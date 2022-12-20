Why is there no WWE Raw on December 26 2022?

WWE Raw is the longest-running weekly episodic show in television history. For almost 30 years now, RAW has been airing every Monday. On Boxing Day this year, WWE RAW will not be live. In its place, the 'Best of 2022' episode will be telecast.

The next edition of Monday Night RAW will air live on January 2, 2023, and not next week on December 26, 2022.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer confirmed that there is no WWE RAW next week.

“This week’s RAW, it is only a single taping, from what I was told. Two weeks ago, it was like it’s either going to be a double taping or it will be a single taping and a ‘Best-Of’ show on the 26th because they’re not taping on the 26th. So I guess — I haven’t been told it’s a ‘Best-Of’ show, but when I was told two weeks ago it’s going to be one or the other, it is certainly not the one because I was told today that they are taping one show tomorrow."

On December 26, WWE will host a live event from Madison Square Garden.

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline ran riot over the roster on the latest edition of WWE RAW

WWE RAW started with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, sending a message to Kevin Owens for constantly interfering in his business. He spoke about the upcoming tag team match against The Prizefighter and John Cena.

Reigns claimed Cena wouldn't be enough for Owens to beat The Bloodline. The Head of the Table said The Prizefighter will need the entire WWE RAW roster to have his back. The promo ended with Reigns promising that Owens will acknowledge the entire Bloodline.

After the segment, The Bloodline went on a rampage to take out many on the RAW roster. They started by assaulting Mustafa Ali and NXT Superstar Andre Chase, who was backstage at RAW. The next victims were Dolph Ziggler, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin.

They attacked The O.C. after their victory over The Judgment Day. Later in the night, Styles lost in a singles match against Sami Zayn. However, the last laugh went to Kevin Owens as he defeated The Usos in the main event alongside former Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

What did you make of RAW this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

