Why WWE RAW star Seth Rollins MUST become the new World Heavyweight Champion

To paraphrase Adam Pearce, It Is Official! Seth Rollins and AJ Styles will compete for the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions 2023. The Architect and Phenomenal One each outlasted five other men on their respective brands for the opportunity to become the new world title.

Having beaten a field worth 23 world titles and with six between themselves, these two master technicians have the pedigree to elevate the new championship. And considering that they have been two of the greatest in-ring performers of the past two decades, the match itself should be, to paraphrase Sheamus, a banger. Who should win, though? There seems to be only one correct answer.

Here are three reasons why Seth Rollins must become the new World Heavyweight Champion at Night Of Champions 2023.

#3. Seth Rollins is the only man that can claim to have defeated the Tribal Chief version of Roman Reigns

Rollins defeated Reigns at Royal Rumble 2022 by disqualification

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has had an iron grip on the world title scene for over a year. He has been so utterly dominant that the company decided to introduce another championship for other main eventers to run with. Every man who has stepped up to him has been smashed, stacked, and vanquished, whether by him or with his Bloodline's help, except one.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins went toe-to-toe with The Tribal Chief at Royal Rumble 2022 and won by disqualification after the latter launched a vicious chair assault on him. This means he's the only man that can claim to have defeated Reigns in a title match during his current iconic run.

Putting the title on the only man who "barely survived" by the Head of the Table would immediately squash the "consolation prize" talk.

#2. Seth Rollins is currently a better fit to be World Heavyweight Champion than AJ Styles

AJ Styles has won the Smackdown side of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament and will face Seth Rollins in the final at Night of Champions

Seth Rollins is currently on RAW, which will be the home of the World Heavyweight Championship. AJ Styles, on the other hand, has newly been drafted to SmackDown along with his faction, The O.C. Neither man has been world champion in over three years, but while Styles has settled into a veteran role at 45, Rollins is in his prime at 36.

The Phenomenal One would be an amazing champion, but that would involve uprooting him and his newly-drafted faction just weeks after the draft. It simply makes more sense to put the title on The Visionary, whether due to his star power, selflessness in putting over others, or consistency. The four-time world champion is currently a better fit, and that's why he MUST win.

#1. It's Seth Rollins' time to be world champion again

I can’t think/fathom of someone more deserving than him.



Seth Rollins HAS to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

Seth Rollins is on a roll at the moment. Only a few superstars have as much momentum as The Visionary, who is almost universally beloved by the WWE Universe. He always puts on good matches. Barely a bad word is said about him in the Internet Wrestling Community. Fans sing his theme everywhere he goes, no matter what town it is, who he's facing, or where he is on the card.

If there's a world title-level talent putting in world champion-level matches and promos and receiving world champion-level reactions right now, it's Rollins. The same could be said for Cody Rhodes, but The American Nightmare is currently occupied with Brock Lesnar. Seth Rollins is the man who's in the finals, and he's the man that MUST become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

