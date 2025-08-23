  • home icon
Why did WWE re-shoot John Cena's segment at the end of SmackDown? Massive botch revealed

By Tathya Sachdev
Published Aug 23, 2025 12:15 GMT
SmackDown - Source: Getty
John Cena on SmackDown - Source: Getty

The ending of last night's SmackDown from Dublin, Ireland, saw Nick Aldis inform John Cena that he had just heard from Brock Lesnar. Lesnar had, of course, made a stunning return to WWE at SummerSlam earlier this month and attacked John Cena following the main event of Night 2 of SummerSlam, where Cena lost the WWE Championship to John Cena.

However, before Aldis could proceed with divulging the intended information, Cena was blindsided with a knock-out punch by Logan Paul. These brief segment, however, was actually re-shot after the original broadcast, live on Netflix, had concluded. The re-shot version of the segment would then go on to air on the SmackDown broadcast in the United States, which aired on tape delay in its regular time slot on the USA Network.

Obviously, WWE's official channels also feature the re-shot version of the segment, but since SmackDown aired live globally, clips of the original botched iteration of the segment have been doing the rounds on social media.

The move botched itself was pivotal to the show because of the build-up it carried and how it was supposed to resonate with fans and leave the show on a major cliffhanger note, but the camera angle it was shot from made the punch look quite blatantly fake. In the re-shot segment, the camera angle is slightly altered. As of now, the on-demand stream on Netflix still has the segment that was originally shot and aired live.

As for why Logan Paul sucker-punched John Cena on SmackDown in the first place, albeit twice, it all stemmed from Cena utterly humiliating and burying Paul earlier on in the show in a sensational promo segment. Following that, a riled-up Logan Paul, walking backstage after being verbally and physically destroyed by The Greatest of All Time, encountered recently acquired ally Drew McIntyre, upon whose instigation, he took Cena out.

The Scottish Psychopath had tried to explain to Logan the importance of taking Cena out and had repeatedly iterated to Paul that he needed to take care of Cena "tonight." Many fans construed this to be a tease of a proper Drew McIntyre-John Cena feud later this year, with McIntyre perhaps even being Cena's final opponent.

John Cena vs Brock Lesnar is essentially confirmed to headline WWE WrestlePalooza

As for an update on the John Cena-Brock Lesnar match, it is clear that the two will be facing off at the recently announced WrestlePalooza on September 20th, which will mark the expedited move of WWE PLEs to ESPN's new direct-to-consumer service on its "Unlimited" tier and ESPN's linear channels.

WWE WrestlePalooza is expected to feature Brock Lesnar's first WWE match in over two years, and WWE is obviously going all out with their ESPN debut with a massive mainstream attraction as their blockbuster main event. Some of the biggest stars in the company: WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre are also being advertised for Wrestlepalooza, per the joint WWE-ESPN press release.

