Mercedes Martinez made her return to AEW on the December 29, 2021 episode of Dynamite. Martinez assisted Jade Cargill in her match against Thunder Rosa to advance to the finals of the TBS Championship tournament.

After the conclusion of the show, All Elite Wrestling announced that Mercedes Martinez had officially signed with the company.

The two-time SHIMMER Champion had most recently been performing for WWE on the NXT brand. Following her release, she has competed around North America for IMPACT Wrestling, SHIMMER and Warrior Wrestling.

So why did WWE release Mercedes Martinez?

Martinez was let go by World Wrestling Entertainment in August 2021, along with a handful of other wrestlers. It was revealed that "budget cuts" were the reason behind her departure from Vince McMahon's promotion.

Martinez recently spoke about her run with WWE and why she decided to choose to initially sign with the company:

"I think the big goal for me was always WWE. If AEW had the chance to — for me to go to AEW at that time before WWE, I think I would have gone to AEW. I think it was just a matter of timing. Timing and what I can do for my family at that time. I don’t choose one over the other. I think at that time is whoever gave me the best option for me and my personal life with my family was the one who won. But WWE will always be number one in my book for right now. It’s always the goal isn’t it? It’s always the dream. It’s always been my dream." (h/t Post Wrestling)

The future now for Mercedes Martinez will be firmly focused on AEW. She was immediately welcomed by Tony Khan on Twitter following the announcement of her signing.

When did Mercedes Martinez first appear for AEW?

Mercedes Martinez originally appeared in All Elite Wrestling on the first-ever All Out pay-per-view. She participated in the Casino Battle Royale as the 'joker' entrant entering the over-the-top rope match last. Unfortunately, she came up short as she was eliminated by Britt Baker.

Martinez returned later that year on an episode of AEW Dark, teaming up with Big Swole against Allie and Sadie Gibbs.

