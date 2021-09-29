The Hurt Business was arguably the most dominant WWE faction around 2020-21. It comprised of MVP, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander. On the September 27th edition of Raw, Benjamin and Alexander assisted Bobby Lashley in his match against Big E. It may mark the reformation of the group.

So why was The Hurt Business disbanded in the first place? According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon was the man behind this decision as he simply didn't want to push Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

For those unknown, Bobby Lashley was the WWE Champion in March 2021 and was involved in a rivalry with Drew McIntyre. On the March 15th episode of Raw, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander lost to Drew McIntyre in a 2-on-1 handicap match. This meant that Alexander and Benjamin would be banned from ringside at WrestleMania 37.

Later that night, MVP and Lashley fired their stablemates as the duo was no longer useful for Lashley and MVP. This marked the end of the faction. The fired duo later competed in a series of singles matches against each other on Raw.

When and how was The Hurt Business formed in WWE?

Since Bobby Lashley's WWE return in 2018, fans were waiting for him to win a world championship. On the May 11, 2020, episode of Raw, MVP became Lashley's manager and promised that together they will win the WWE Championship for Bobby Lashley.

On an episode of Raw in July, MVP and Lashley helped Shelton Benjamin in winning the 24/7 Championship, forming 'The Hurt Business' in the process. They were later involved in a feud with the tag team of Ricochet and Cedric Alexander. Alexander turned on Ricochet that night and joined The Hurt Business.

Together, these four men won various championships. As a member of the faction, Lashley held the United States and WWE Championship on different occasions. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin won the Raw Tag Team Championships while they were a part of The Hurt Business. Hopefully, the group will continue to achieve greater success together.

What do you think? How many championships are yet to be added to The Hurt Business' career? Express yourself in the comments section!

