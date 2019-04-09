Why WWE should never have teased a title Unification match last night

Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins

Since 2012, the WWE RAW immediately following WrestleMania has been considered as one of the most exciting wrestling events of the year. Serving as a season opener of sorts, the purpose of this episode is to give fans a glimpse as to what the WWE landscape will look like moving forward.

Surprise debuts, returns, and high-stake matches are just some of the things that have occurred over the past couple of years. Last night was no exception, but unfortunately, the momentum from such an event couldn't be sustained by WWE.

At the start of last night's episode of RAW, the new WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and the new Universal Champion Seth Rollins met in the center of the ring. Congratulating one another on their respective victories at WrestleMania 35, the topic eventually switched over to Becky Lynch and her WrestleMania victory.

Noticing how there is only one singular champion leading the Women's locker room, Kingston suggested to Rollins that they fight later on in the night. The winner would leave Barclays Center with both the Universal and WWE Championships, and to the delight of many Rollins accepted the challenge.

Following an absolutely epic return by The Undertaker, the time had now come for Kingston and Rollins to compete in their title unification match. The only problem; the match was never given a chance to get in a higher gear. Before long, the duo of Cesaro and Sheamus (aka The Bar) came out to a chorus of boos and attacked the reigning champions. Drawing a no-contest finish, The Bar stood on the entrance ramp proud of what they had just accomplished.

Although the fans in attendance were no doubt disappointed that the ending to this title match didn't go as they had hoped, things really turned for the worst when Rollins took to the microphone. Suggesting to Kingston that they postpone their title match and face The Bar in a tag match right there and then, the Architect had no idea the chaos he was about to create.

Upon the announcement of a tag team match ruining their main event, the live crowd made a heel turn and took over the show. Balancing chants for AEW with their amazing infatuation for beach balls, fans refused to invest in the action happening inside of the ring. The final televised moments of Monday Night RAW were filled with a chorus of boos, and it honestly put a damper on what had been a great night.

So where exactly did WWE go wrong here? For starters, neither Rollins or Kingston needed to put their championship on the line. Both of these superstars had just gained the gold, and yet they were placed in a situation where their title reigns (which fans WANTED to see) could've been cut short.

Can you imagine the backlash if Kingston had lost his WWE Championship? Other than trying to maintain ratings throughout the entire episode of RAW (which is probably why WWE teased the match to begin with), there was no incentive to have this take place.

Second, they never should've advertised a match like the main event and thought that on a night such as the RAW after WrestleMania, their decision for a no-contest would be accepted. A majority of the fans present in the arena had travelled from all parts of the globe to experience such a spectacle, and the disappoint they felt when that match was taken away was paramount. On a night such as this fans are going to be vocal, but with their decision WWE basically gave fans keys to the kingdom and said: "it's all yours, guys".

In the long run, this decision is going to impact both WWE and their quest for TV ratings. When a match similar to this one is advertised in the future, fans aren't going to be as receptive because they know some type of shenanigans will take place. That makes it even harder to keep the fans interest, which means that the downward trend in ratings for WWE could very well continue...

What do you think about last night's episode of Monday Night RAW? Let me know what you think in the comments down below.

