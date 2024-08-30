Why is WWE SmackDown not live tonight?

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will take place on August 30, 2024, at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. The same venue will also host the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event.

Due to this schedule change, the upcoming episode of the blue brand will not emanate live and will be taped a few hours before its usual starting time (8 PM ET).

As this will be the first time that SmackDown will air an episode from Germany, we expect a sold-out crowd at the Uber Arena, as fans are preparing for Bash in Berlin which will be held this Saturday.

With that in mind, what should we expect to see this Friday in Berlin? Let's take a look.

Nia Jax is set to defend her WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown tonight

Nia Jax is preparing for a title defense, as she will put her WWE Women's Championship on the line against Michin in a Street Fight on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Nia and Michin have had a feud for weeks on the blue brand and they will eventually look to settle the score this Friday in Berlin.

At the same time, reigning United States Champion LA Knight defeated Santos Escobar last week and retained his title. The Megastar has now issued an open challenge and is expected to defend his title for the second week in a row. The question is who will step up to challenge him and get a title shot?

Meanwhile, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will come face-to-face with his ally and Bash in Berlin 2024 opponent, Kevin Owens. The two have never had a confrontation on the blue brand before, so it will be interesting to see how their segment transpires.

Fans should expect Solo Sikoa and the new-look Bloodline to get involved, while A-Town Down Under could also appear on the show one week after their tag team match against KO and The American Nightmare. The upcoming match at Bash in Berlin will be the first time Kevin will compete in a title bout in quite a while.

