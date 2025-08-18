Why is WWE star Penta being asked to pay $18,000?

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will see Penta in singles action. However, this won't be any ordinary match, as it will be to settle a hefty score with Xavier Woods. While the two had a confrontation previously, the masked superstar did something to Woods for which he wants revenge and $18,000. After his match against Grayson Waller on the August 4 episode of RAW, Penta had to fend off The New Day, who tried to attack him. After he defeated Waller, he got on Xavier Woods' nerves when he damaged his unusually big grieving hat, which Woods claims was worth over $12,000. The New Day are claiming to be in mourning after losing their World Tag Team Championship to The Judgement Day. The hat was a symbol of Woods’ sorrow. Penta resembled the character of Kung Lao from the video game series Mortal Kombat when he did his signature strut while wearing the large headgear. He then tossed it at Woods before taking him and Kingston out, which led to it getting damaged. Xavier Woods stated in the video he posted on X that when he approached Adam Pearce to have him make Penta reimburse the full cost of the hat, the RAW GM gave him a match with the masked superstar on this week's episode of the red brand. Woods further stated that, going by that interaction, the luchador will be forced to pay back the full value with interest, totaling $18,000, if he loses his bout against Xavier tonight, which seems to be only his interpretation of the conversation he had with Pearce, and not an official stipulation. Since losing their championship, The New Day have not done much. They have been eager to get another title shot, but have not been given one. Fans are expecting the tag team to regain the gold and continue their heel reign, but WWE seems to have turned them into an afterthought.Penta needs a WWE title shotThere is no doubt that Penta is among the top stars and babyfaces in the company. Fans love seeing him make his entrance as much as they get excited seeing him perform. The iron is hot for the luchador, and he needs to strike it now and start chasing championships.He could get into a feud with Dominik Mysterio over the Intercontinental Championship. This would be exciting to see, as both men have feuded in the past and put on good matches.This feud would allow him to cross paths with AJ Styles. These are two men with years of experience perfecting their craft, and a rivalry between them would excite fans. He could also start a story with the ever-growing number of El Grande Americanos. The possibilities look endless, and Penta can reach the next level in WWE if he gets a chance to hold the Intercontinental Championship.