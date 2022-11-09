14-time world champion Randy Orton has been one of the cornerstones of WWE for over a decade. The third-generation superstar not only brings experience into the locker room for younger talent, he also provides captivating action-packed performances for live audiences himself.

Orton was always interested in professional wrestling. He was an amateur during his high school days at Hazelwood Central. Contrary to popular belief, he initially did not want to pursue the sport as a career. The Viper completed his graduation from high school and enlisted in the United States Marines instead.

Fate had other plans for 18-year-old Orton, who believed wrestling was out of his life. He joined Camp Pendelton in California but struggled to maintain the life of a Marine. He dealt with things he wasn’t prepared for in his nightmarish experience and believed that the atmosphere around him was too negative.

With his morale at a low, Randy Orton decided to call it quits on his Marine service. He achieved this by going AWOL on two occasions and disobeying a direct order from a commanding officer. Eventually, Orton was given a bad conduct discharge and time in military prison as per the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Randy Orton revealed more about his suspension during an interview with ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin on the Broken Skulls Podcast.

“I went AWOL for 83 days, came back, turned myself in and thought they'd give me my release papers. They said, 'Nah, you signed a contract with Uncle Sam, son. Grab your rifle and go to the field.' I sat on my hands and said I wasn't going anywhere. They brought me to the platoon commander and I disobeyed a direct order to return to the field. I got a bad conduct discharge and it took 45 days in the brig before I went home.” (H/T - Fightful)

Randy's transition from a U.S Marine to a WWE legend wasn't smooth. He had to deal with his failure for quite a while before bouncing back.

What happened to WWE star Randy Orton after his exit from the United States Marines?

Orton was jolted by his failure in the Marines. He went into depression and worked a part-time job at a gas station. Earning meager wages, Randy resorted to taking the help of his father and WWE Hall of Famer, Bob Orton.

The Cowboy spoke to Vince McMahon about getting his son involved in the wrestling world. Randy had some experience backing him as he was a part of the St. Louis Wrestling Club. In 2000, Orton signed a deal with WWE’s developmental territory Ohio Valley Wrestling in Louisville, Kentucky, and started his ascension.

Currently, Randy Orton’s legacy is being shouldered by his RK-Bro partner, Matt Riddle. The Viper has been on the sidelines since the May 20 edition of WWE SmackDown, where he suffered a legitimate injury to his spine. He is recuperating at home and is expected to return next year.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : Should Randy Orton dethrone Roman Reigns after his return? Yes No 0 votes