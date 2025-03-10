Why does WWE Superstar CM Punk have a Pepsi tattoo? All you need to know about its origins

As a professional wrestler, CM Punk has plenty of accomplishments. Besides his decorated resume, he also has several tattoos. Each piece is unique and holds a personal meaning, but to this day, many wonder about the significance of his massive Pepsi tattoo.

CM Punk has a noticeable Pepsi logo tattoo on his left arm that is distinct from his other body art. Many people were puzzled by this design at first, but it carries deep personal meaning for him because of his dedication to the Straight Edge lifestyle.

One of Punk's nicknames is The Straight Edge Superstar. A moniker inspired by Punk's no alcohol and drugs policy. The 46-year-old has led a healthy lifestyle due to his father's struggles with alcoholism when he was young.

Punk's only weakness is sugary sodas, especially Pepsi. As a tribute to his favorite beverage and his commitment to Straight Edge beliefs, he got a permanent tattoo of the Pepsi logo.

The reasoning behind the tattoo is pretty interesting and should rightfully be applauded. Not everyone has the discipline that The Best in the World has.

CM Punk seemingly got his latest tattoo shortly after his WWE return

Survivor Series 2023 was a show to remember for a couple of reasons. Chief among them was the return of CM Punk. The Voice of the Voiceless shocked many, including his current rival, Seth Rollins, when he returned to the global juggernaut in Chicago.

Shortly after his return, Punk got what is presumed to be his latest tattoo. It is a flaming skull with a lightning bolt going through it, and the phrase "PEACE OF MIND" is below it. Whether or not it has anything to do with his return is unknown, but it is a pretty cool tattoo.

As of this writing, Punk has gotten no new tattoos. However, given his love for body art, perhaps there are more coming. It might even depend on what's in store for him in the coming month, say a main event at WrestleMania 41, but this is just speculation at this point.

