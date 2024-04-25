Why is WWE Universe hailing Seth Rollins as the MVP of WrestleMania XL? He fought more than Roman Reigns and others

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins had a lot to lose at WrestleMania XL, including his World Heavyweight Championship. Not only did he put his gold on the line, but he also played a pivotal role in Cody Rhodes' bid to 'finish his story' while standing across the ring from Roman Reigns and The Rock.

Rollins lost his title but helped Rhodes get his hands on the coveted championship. He lost in the main event of Night One and changed the course of the main event on Night Two. He lost his championship in the opening match of WrestleMania Sunday and unleashed past monsters on Roman Reigns in the closing moments of the show.

Many in the WWE Universe hailed Seth Rollins as the MVP of WrestleMania XL. He may not have won, but he sure walked out a hero, and here's why.

Seth Rollins fought through injuries

The Architect sustained an injury at the beginning of the year. In mid-January, he suffered a torn MCL and partially torn meniscus. However, Seth Rollins opted out of having surgery as he wanted to work through WWE's biggest time of the year.

As a result, Rollins continued to appear on television week after week. Although he was medically unclear to compete, that did not stop him from playing his crucial role in the biggest feud ahead of WrestleMania XL.

Two huge matches at WrestleMania XL and a main event

Seth Rollins competed on both nights at WWE WrestleMania XL. First, he joined forces with Cody Rhodes to take on Roman Reigns and The Rock in a tag team match that headlined the first night. Their grueling battle lasted almost 45 minutes, at the end of which The Bloodline stood tall.

The following night, he put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre. The Architect fought hard to defend his gold but ultimately fell short, losing his gold to The Scottish Warrior. Later that night, he made his presence known in the main event, attempting to take out Roman Reigns.

Lauded in his SHIELD gear, Rollins took the poetic chair shot that ultimately led to Roman Reigns' title loss on an unforgettable night. While The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes were at the center of the storyline, The Architect did a lot of heavy lifting despite his more minor role by comparison.

Incredible work during WWE's Road to WrestleMania

Despite suffering from an injury in mid-January, Seth Rollins did not miss a single episode of RAW in the build-up to WrestleMania XL. Additionally, he made multiple appearances on SmackDown to extend the feud with The Bloodline.

Even when medically cleared to compete, Rollins was a workhorse champion on WWE RAW. He did a commendable job solidifying the World Heavyweight Championship as the first titleholder after the gold was reintroduced last year.

Seth Rollins underwent knee surgery and is set to be out of action for months. Although there are no concrete details on when The Architect could return, he is expected to be back on WWE television before the end of the year.