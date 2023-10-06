Why was WWE veteran's project with Chris Hemsworth scrapped? Know the story

A successful career in WWE can often reward superstars in more than one way. While fame and money are byproducts of a great career, many wrestling superstars often have the honors of movies and documentaries made on them. Hulk Hogan was on course for the same.

On Netflix, Chris Hemsworth was set to play Hulk Hogan in the legendary wrestler's biopic. However, it seems that the biopic has been scrapped. The WWE Hall of Famer, who worked on the project as an executive producer, appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and spoke about why he ended his association with Netflix.

"Yes, I do [have an update]. So it was a situation where business-wise, Netflix kind of like missed the date, you know, as far as a business situation. And so I had the choice at that time to switch gears. Scott Silver wrote the script, you know, he wrote 'The Joker' and a bunch of different movies. And, of course, Todd Phillips has done 'The Joker,' 'Wolf of Wall Street' and you know, whatever."

The WWE legend further added:

"All the crazy stuff that he did. But, yeah, the script came back, it was amazing. I mean, because my favorite movies are like 'Scarface,' 'The Godfather,' 'True Romance,' it was there, it was there. And I just thought, 'whoa,' but all of a sudden there was a business glitch, you know, and then they tried to fix it a few days later, and I'd already decided to move on," Hogan noted. [H/T Wrestling INC]

Before concluding on the subject, Hogan claimed that while his life rights were somewhere else, he wished to see Todd Philipps direct the film and Chris Hemsworth play the role of Hogan. It will be interesting to see if that happens in the near future.

Hulk Hogan recently revealed WWE should have turned John Cena into a heel

For the majority part of his career, John Cena has been a superhero-like character in WWE. During his run as an active wrestler, he surpassed all levels of popularity and arguably became the biggest face the Stamford-based promotion ever produced.

Probably due to this reason, Vince McMahon reportedly refused to turn John Cena into a heel. However, as per Hulk Hogan, the Executive Chairman shouldn't have refused.

As per the wrestling veteran, Cena would have been one of the hottest heels in WWE. In the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, Hogan said:

"He would be one of the hottest heels ever," Hogan said about Cena. "And then, whether it's six months, six years, or two years when you repent and beg for forgiveness, he'd be hotter than he was before as a babyface. It's a natural flow that, once you get the vibe out there, John would be in a better position to know [if the heel turn is working] than Vince [McMahon]."

While Hulk Hogan expressed his view on the matter, John Cena regardless went on to have a successful career as a face. At WWE Fastlane 2023, the latter will team up with LA Knight to face Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.