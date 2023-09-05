Why did Xavier Woods miss WWE RAW? He isn't actually injured!

On August 28, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston faced The Viking Raiders in a tag team match on RAW. While it ended in a loss for The New Day, the team received further bad news as WWE reported Woods had suffered a cervical strain during the match.

The reason behind the 37-year-old's injury was a chair thrown by Drew McIntyre, who interfered and brought chaos to the match. After WWE's post about Woods' injury went viral, a lot was made of it. This week on RAW, Woods' absence led to further questions.

However, injury isn't why Xavier Woods was not on RAW this week. Instead, the former tag team champion is celebrating his birthday today and has taken the time off. On Twitter, Woods posted a photo and mentioned he was celebrating his birthday at the Dragoncon in Atalanta, Georgia.

"Brothas of destruction. I’m 37 now #Dragoncon," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Following the post, several fans from the WWE Universe proceeded to wish Woods a happy birthday. Given that he was not present on RAW this week, it will be interesting to see what Woods does when he returns to the red brand.

Drew McIntyre apologized to Xavier Woods for causing him an injury

As a professional wrestler, injuries are a common part of the game. Such was the case with Xavier Woods last week on RAW. The New Day member was on the receiving end of an unfortunate event.

During a match between The New Day and The Viking Raiders, Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle were ringside. While the match was competitive, Ivar from The Viking Raiders lifted Kofi Kingston and threw him on McIntyre and Riddle. This act by Ivar left the former furious.

Enraged by what The Viking Raider did to him and Riddle, McIntyre took a chair and aimed it at him. Woods came in the way, and it accidentally hit The New Day member. This led to a kayfabe injury to Woods. However, the Scotsman has apologized.

Expand Tweet

Replying to Woods' message to his fans after his injury was announced, McIntyre added a GIF that read, 'Sorry.' While Woods has not reacted to the apology, one will wonder what the 37-year-old makes of it when he returns to Monday Night RAW.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena