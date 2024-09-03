Why did Zelina Vega cry during RAW? Breaking down WWE fan's emotional sign

Zelina Vega got emotional on WWE RAW tonight after spotting a fan's sign in the crowd when making her entrance. The LWO member lost to Pure Fusion Collective's Shayna Baszler, but there was a heartwarming moment before the match.

A fan displayed a sign that honored Zelina Vega's father, Michael Trinidad, who sadly lost his life during the terror attacks on September 11, 2001. The fan wrote on the sign:

"Michael Trinidad has the best seat in the house. 911-01 never forget."

Zelina Vega grabbed the sign and held it close before becoming emotional. The former Queen of the Ring was just ten years old when her father died in the 9-11 terror attacks.

The WWE RAW star's father worked as a telecommunications accountant for Cantor Fitzgerald. When the attacks occurred, he called Vega's mother to say goodbye, although she was unaware of the situation.

Vega lost to Baszler on the red brand tonight due to interference from Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has been embroiled in a feud with the stable, and upstart Lyra Valkyria tried helping her amid a post-match beatdown.

Zelina Vega reveals she impressed The Miz with a promo on WWE RAW

Zelina Vega is perhaps still waiting for her time to shine in WWE, yet to be given a proper run in the main event scene. She challenged Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Backlash in 2023 but failed to win her first singles title.

The New Yorker has the backing of fans who voiced their desire for her to receive a push earlier this summer. She impressed on one episode of the RAW in June with a promo battle with reigning women's champ Liv Morgan.

Zelina Vega shed light on the reaction she received backstage on RAW and from former two-time WWE Champion The Miz. She said:

"It felt like there's no better feeling than proving certain people in the back wrong... Having people who are also known for their incredible mic skills, like The Miz coming up to me, who was on commentary at the time of the promo, but having him come up to me and talk to me and just say like, 'Wow, That was amazing,' just giving me props, is crazy. That's like a 'wow, really?' kind of moment..." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Vega has been with the promotion since 2017 before returning in 2021 after being briefly released from the company. She has excelled in many roles, including as Andrade's manager and Queen Zelina.

