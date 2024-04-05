Will 28-year-old AEW wrestler attack The Rock at WrestleMania 40? Exploring why it must happen

All eyes are on The Rock as the clock winds down and Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 draws nearer. In the last few weeks, both he and his cousin Roman Reigns have become an obstacle that even Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins look like they will struggle to overcome. This all comes down to the power he wields as The Final Boss. The kind of power that has many concerned for the future of WWE.

With that in mind, it's safe to say that many would like to knock The Rock off his pedestal. But, while there are a few names who pop up when thinking of the perfect WWE superstar for this role, it should go to a wrestler outside of the company. To be specific, a 28-year-old AEW superstar, whose future is very much up in the air.

On paper, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, or MJF is out of action in AEW because of various injuries. However, some believe that he is not injured at all, and could be preparing for his WWE debut. If that proves to be the case, he would do well to make the most of his debut by attacking The Rock. And, while it does seem like something out of the realm of fantasy, there are a few reasons why it makes a lot of sense.

MJF would once again get to work with Cody Rhodes

Back when The American Nightmare was still in AEW, there was a time when he and MJF were "best friends". Of course, their friendship quickly derailed thanks to the latter, but now would be the time for new beginnings. If MJF were to help Rhodes by attacking The Rock, they could once again resume their friendship. What's more, it would give Rhodes another ally in his fight against The Bloodline.

Expand Tweet

If Rhodes does end up dethroning Roman Reigns, he will surely be ecstatic. However, it's unlikely that The Bloodline will remain quiet. They will try their level best to regain their honor, and that will involve taking out Cody. But, if MJF were by his side, it would be a completely different story.

MJF would get the chance to rub shoulders with The Rock

If there is one thing MJF loves, it's the spotlight. The Salt of the Earth cannot get enough of it, and come WrestleMania 40, the biggest spotlight will be on The Rock. What's more, if MJF were to show up at Mania, it would give him the chance to rub shoulders with The Great One. Something he would surely love to do, especially considering Rocky recently reached out to his ex-girlfriend to do business.

Expand Tweet

If anything, this little interaction is more than enough of a reason for Friedman to attack The Final Boss. But, it would mean so much more to him, simply because he has always been a fan. And, while they do say you should never meet your heroes, MJF does what MJF wants. Although, in this case, he would be making an enemy of The People's Champ.

An MJF debut could lead to another great rivalry with Cody Rhodes

As mentioned earlier, MJF and Cody Rhodes were at one point in time "best friends". But, there was also a time when they were "enemies". To say that MJF has a questionable personality, would be an understatement. He is no stranger to betrayals, and there is no reason why his initial decision to help Rhodes against The Rock and The Bloodline at WrestleMania would be a facade.

He could later betray Cody months, maybe even just days after WrestleMania, setting up another great feud with The American Nightmare, only this time in a WWE ring.

Given the potential of this feud, it could even run all the way through to WrestleMania 41. It would be quite the spectacle, especially given the history that is already there between them. Two former friends turned enemies once more.

That being said, at the end of the day, this is all just mere speculation. There is no concrete proof that MJF is leaving AEW for WWE, let alone that he will attack The Rock. Still, one cannot help but dream about the possibilities.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Will MJF make his debut at WrestleMania 40 and attack The Rock? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion