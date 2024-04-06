Will 30-year-old Japanese free agent debut at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

WrestleMania 40 is just hours away, and the WWE Universe is already buzzing. A galaxy of stars like The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and others will all be in action inside the squared circle. There is also a possibility of exciting debuts, and rumor has it that a 30-year-old Japanese star is signing with WWE.

The former Stardom and NJPW star Giulia is currently a free agent. While there are several promotions eager to get her on board, it looks like WWE will be her new home. However, will she make her debut at The Show of Shows? Or, does WWE have something else planned for her?

Fans hoping to see Giulia at WrestleMania 40 will be disappointed. Fightful Select has reported that Giulia will be starting at the WWE Performance Center initially. Beautiful Insanity will not be pushed into the main roster right away. Instead, she will work her way through the ranks in the black and gold brand first.

Expand Tweet

Looking at the bigger picture, this move makes sense. While Giulia has had a lot of success in Japan, she has yet to adapt to the United States. Getting her acclimatized to WWE's product via NXT is likely the best course of action. And hopefully, the fans will get to see her in action on the main roster soon.

WWE has some big matches on the card for Night One of WrestleMania 40

Giulia may not debut at WrestleMania 40, but that does not take away how grand the event will be. Given the talent on display, the WWE Universe will not be short on entertainment on WrestleMania weekend. With Night One on the horizon, WWE has released the list of matches on the card.

The Rock and Roman Reigns versus Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins was already a given, but there's a lot more in store for fans. The Women's World Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the Undisputed Tag Team Championship will all be on the line.

The twin brothers will also collide in what will likely be an epic encounter between Jimmy and Jey Uso. Then there's the six-woman tag team match between The Kabuki Warriors & Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL taking on the powerhouse team of Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi.

Expand Tweet

With just hours to go, everyone is looking forward to an epic Night One of WrestleMania 40. Hopefully, we all get to witness some amazing action in the ring, and maybe even witness the conclusion to some great storylines. All eyes will firmly be on Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Will there be any shocking debuts at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion