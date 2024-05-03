Will 47-year-old WWE legend help Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at Backlash France? Exploring the possibility

WWE Backlash 2024 is just around the corner and the company has already announced five matches including Randy Orton and Kevin Owens battling Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga.

On a recent episode of WWE SmackDown, an enraged Solo Sikoa brutally assaulted Kevin Owens with Tama Tonga's help. History was about to repeat itself last week but Randy Orton came in at the right moment, also setting up a match at WWE Backlash 2024.

The Bloodline never wrestles clean matches, so fans can expect some shenanigans and possibly another debut during the tag team match at the upcoming premium live event. With that said, there have been rumors of John Cena potentially appearing on the show as he has been spotted in France.

Considering what happened at WrestleMania 40, John Cena made it clear that he is still against The Bloodline's corruption. Also, he has previously been a powerful ally to Kevin Owens and is close friends with Randy Orton. With that in mind, he could certainly make up for any unforeseen circumstances.

There is a high possibility that the 47-year-old is in France for personal or Hollywood-related work. However, he's known to make surprise appearances, with WrestleMania 40 as a case in point. With his dedication to the craft and never-ending love for The Cenation, there could be a possibility of him appearing at WWE Backlash France.

John Cena, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens history with Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline leading up to WWE Backlash 2024

Kevin Owens was one of the first few challengers to Roman Reigns' Universal title reign. He also teamed up with Sami Zayn to dethrone The Usos as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

After having a major feud with The Tribal Chief in 2021, John Cena continued his rivalry with The Bloodline when he teamed up with Owens to defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the last WWE SmackDown episode of 2022. He also had a feud with Solo Sikoa in 2023 which continued at WrestleMania 40 as he assaulted Sikoa during the main event match on Night Two.

Randy Orton suffered a career-threatening injury at the hands of The Bloodline back in 2022 and finally returned at Survivor Series 2023 to reignite the rivalry. He also challenged Roman Reigns in a fatal four-way match at Royal Rumble 2024.

The three babyfaces could unite to take on Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga at WWE Backlash 2024.

