Will a 48-year veteran return to WWE after 19 years to manage CM Punk? Exploring potential pairing 

CM Punk has endured tough times recently, with injuries preventing him from stepping into the ring at WrestleMania 40. Nevertheless, The Best in The World is working hard to return to in-ring action in the best possible condition. When CM Punk makes a comeback as a performer, it will likely cause a stir. But there is potential for an even bigger impact if Jim Cornette returns to WWE to work with Punk as the latter's manager.

During the recent edition of Monday Night RAW, The Second-City Saint referred to the 48-year-old veteran, claiming he listens to the former promoter's podcast, Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru. Punk's comments triggered speculations among wrestling fans about a potential return of the former WWE manager. Well, looking back on some of Cornette's comments, it's unlikely at the moment.

Back in December when Punk returned to WWE, Cornette stated that he would love to work with him in a managerial capacity. But at the same time, he conceded that it might be difficult, as he feared that WWE's current audience may not connect with him.

The answer may be no as of now, but when it comes to WWE, the possibilities are endless. Who knows? Further down the line, if Punk does feud with Roman Reigns, the company could pair him up with Cornette. It would create an interesting dynamic that would see Punk and Cornette go toe-to-toe on the microphone with The Tribal Chief and his Wiseman.

That said, this is all just mere speculation, and there is no concrete evidence at this point suggesting that Jim Cornette will return to manage The Straight-Edge Superstar.

CM Punk will be at WrestleMania 40 with an interesting role

WrestleMania 40 was supposed to be a huge deal for CM Punk. Following his return, many believed that he would be involved in the World Heavyweight Championship picture at The Show of Shows. Unfortunately, as everyone knows, an unfortunate injury at the Royal Rumble put paid to those plans.

Nevertheless, Punk will likely be involved in the title match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, but in a different capacity. Recently, it was confirmed that The Voice of the Voiceless will also be in the match, but as a special guest commentator alongside Michael Cole and Pat McAfee.

It certainly will be interesting to hear Punk use his gift of the gab on commentary, having been approved by both Rollins and McIntyre for the role. That said, it wouldn't be too surprising to see him make an impact on the match outside of the commentary desk.

