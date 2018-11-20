Will babyface Elias be as good as heel Elias?

Joshua Mckenney FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 59 // 20 Nov 2018, 08:38 IST

Who wants to walk with Elias?

No stranger to being over as a heel, Elias generated a different kind of pop when he smashed Corbin with his guitar last month. Ever since then, him "turning face" has always been in the back of our minds. Whether you like him as a good guy or bad guy, you have to admit that this man can get a reaction out of ANYONE.

When he came up from NXT, it was hard to imagine him as a plucky babyface. Everyone reading this can admit, it doesn't seem like his character could pull that off. But every Superstar can make face/heel turns unique to their specific characteristics. If the WWE decides to go full throttle and have Elias as the good guy, it'll be interesting to see the kinds of matchups he will have in the future.

Every time he graces the ring with his guitar, it doesn't matter if you cheer him or not. Everybody wants to walk with Elias! I'll admit, it would be weird hearing him say "Oh, this town isn't so bad after all." or "The people here are actually pretty cool." as that would be a drastic change from what we've come so accustom to.

He is definitely one of a kind so switching to a babyface would be intriguing to say the least (depending on what plans the WWE have for him of course). It would be shocking if this turned out to be the boost Elias needed to cement his place at a higher spot on the card. If we're being honest, we would all love to see The Drifter get more airtime. Maybe even throw in a title run somewhere down the line.

Elias would look really good with the Intercontinental Championship, but that seems like a far way out. Nonetheless, Elias is a great character either way you slice it. Come along and walk with Elias! Good guy, bad guy, let me know which one you prefer!