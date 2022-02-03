3 reasons why Becky Lynch should retain her title at WWE Elimination Chamber (and 2 reasons why Lita should win)

On the January 31, 2022 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Lita challenged Women's Champion Becky Lynch to a title match at the Elimination Chamber. After a brief verbal confrontation between the two, Big Time Becks accepted her challenge.

The contest was made official for the February 19 premium live event, much to the excitement of WWE fans. Since the queen of Xtreme retired in 2006 and The Man debuted almost a decade later, this was a match few thought would ever happen.

But now that it's happening, there is a case to be made for both women to win the contest in Saudi Arabia. While Lita is a Hall of Famer and legend, Lynch is one of the biggest stars in the company right now. Both ladies are dream opponents for almost any woman on the roster. Whoever emerges victorious will be faced with many great possibilities going into WrestleMania 38.

On that note, let's explore three reasons why Becky Lynch should win at the Chamber and two reasons why Lita should pick up the win.

#5: WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch: Big Time Becks should drop the title to a younger talent

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is one of - if not - the most popular superstars in the company. Any rivalry involving her attracts a lot of attention and elevates the profile of whoever stands opposite her in the squared circle. If the title is to switch hands from a superstar of her magnitude with the whole world watching, it should be used to crown a new star.

The challenger at the Elimination Chamber is a legend of the business, who has done it all. She doesn't need the rub of ending the 182-day reign of a champion who hasn't been pinned in a title match for almost three years.

That honor should go to a younger superstar who needs to be established as a main event talent by winning a world championship.

#4: WWE Hall Of Famer Lita: Facing the queen of Xtreme for the RAW title would elevate younger talent more

While defeating a generation-defining WWE Superstar would elevate any woman on the roster, beating a legend would arguably have a bigger effect. It is well known that whoever wins at the Chamber is almost guaranteed to walk into Wrestlemania 38 as champion.

It is also well known that Lita returned for her final run on a short-term deal. Her limited future availability in comparison to Becky Lynch means it would be a rarer achievement to face her at Wrestlemania.

This would be a good reason to have the Hall of Famer pick up the victory and walk into the Show Of Shows as champion.

#3: WWE RAW Women's champion Becky Lynch: Lita does not need a title to have a WrestleMania-worthy feud

WWE Hall of Fame class of 2014 inductee Lita has won it all. Her presence on any card immediately makes it more of a must-see. As far as the women's division goes, facing her is an honor similar to a World title match.

At WrestleMania 38, the RAW Women's title and Lita would elevate more superstars separately than together. Since time is limited on this final run of her career, it should be used to create more stars as opposed to putting all eggs in one basket.

For this reason, the champion should retain her title on February 19.

#2: WWE pioneer Lita vs multi-discipline champion Ronda Rousey would be a once-in-a-lifetime WrestleMania match

WWE Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey is yet to decide which champion to face at WrestleMania 38. Given that her first run with the company lasted just over a year, Rousey is not expected to appear full-time for many years. Much like fellow former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar, she is likely to be treated as a special attraction going forward.

Therefore, a match between her and Lita would be a moment in time that's unlikely to be repeated in the future. Even if both women return to the ring down the road, there is no guarantee that their stints will overlap, or that they will be on the same brand. This first-time dream match with a title on the line at the Grandest Stage of Them All could truly be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the company.

#1: Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey is the best potential WrestleMania 38 main event for the company

When former WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey last competed in the company before her Rumble return, she lost to Lynch via a controversial pinfall. It was a clever finish that planted the seeds for a rematch when the Baddest Woman on The Planet eventually returned to action.

The long-awaited follow-up title match between the two would afford Rousey the chance to prove she is the better woman once and for all. This is probably the best main event the company can have at the Show of Shows.

Edited by Prem Deshpande