Will Brie and Nikki Bella ever wrestle again after leaving WWE? Their in-ring status seemingly confirmed

Brie and Nikki Bella recently left WWE and now refer to themselves as The Garcia Twins. From the looks of it, both women may not have just left the Stamford-based promotion, but the sport altogether.

In a recent Instagram live, Nikki Bella squashed rumors of a potential in-ring return for both women. The former Divas Champion revealed that they have no plans to join AEW after visiting the company. Stating that they were only present for their friends and family.

"That’s the same. There’s no hard feelings. I get because of everything in the past, especially the past maybe six months, it seems that way. We’re not going to AEW. I’ve seen a lot of that, because we are just there visiting Renee and Paige. I was like, I haven’t had an opportunity to take Matteo backstage to a wrestling event, and when he knew uncle Bryan was gonna be there, Matteo loves his uncle Bryan. Brie and I are like, we have to go see Bryan. The kids had so much fun."

Other factors may also affect the decision of the former WWE duo to wrestle full-time again. They both have television endeavors and businesses and are also wives and mothers. For Nikki, her health may also be an issue considering her previous neck injury.

Brie and Nikki Bella announced their in-ring retirement in March 2019 and were inducted into the Hall of Fame Class the following year. Still, both women appeared in last year's Women's Royal Rumble match.

Brie and Nikki Bella share the reason for their WWE departure

The exit of the Hall of Famers is one that many could consider out of nowhere, especially after the long tenure they both had with WWE. Still, it looks like they have no bad feelings about the company.

In an episode of their podcast, Brie and Nikki Bella revealed the reasons for their exit. The latter stated that they had already planned not to renew their contracts, and they just wanted to head into a new chapter of their life. The former then shared that their exit wasn't due to anything negative.

"It doesn't mean that it's bad either. When things like this happen, everyone wants to look for the negative. 'What happened? It had to be something crazy.' It wasn't. It was actually something beautiful. [We] thought about it for a while. This has been years coming. I want to thank Brie Bella. The character, the name, pretty much that I've been the last 16-17 years. Thank you to that name because it caused a lot of change in my life and many lives. It did a lot of great things for me."

It remains to be seen if Brie and Nikki Bella will ever return to the ring or to the company in the future.

