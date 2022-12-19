Will Brock Lesnar return tonight on WWE Raw to continue Bobby Lashley feud?

Brock Lesnar continues to be a dominant force in WWE. The Beast has mowed down opponents such as The Rock, John Cena, and The Undertaker. His recent feud pitted him against an equally, if no less, formidable opponent in Bobby Lashley.

Lesnar lost the first meeting as well as the WWE Championship to The Almighty at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on January 29, 2022. The 45-year-old evened the odds to one win apiece at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 5, 2022.

The two are expected to collide for the third time, with Royal Rumble 2023 being the rumored destination for what could very well be a Street Fight between the two juggernauts. That being said, Lesnar isn’t being advertised for WWE RAW tonight nor is Lashley.

The Almighty was fired following his loss to Seth Rollins in a number one contender’s match on the December 12, 2022 edition of WWE RAW. Lashley intimidated the match referee after a controversial loss to The Visionary. He inadvertently took out another official who tried to stop him.

Adam Pearce came to the ringside and confronted the former United States Champion for his actions. An irate Lashley shoved Pearce to the barricade, forcing the WWE official to fire his aggressor on the spot before storming backstage.

WWE planning huge match for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39

Brock Lesnar is expected to work WrestleMania 39 next year. According to Wrestling News, WWE is planning a huge match for the multi-time Royal Rumble winner. Per the report, the Stamford-based promotion is planning for The Beast to take on GUNTHER.

"After asking someone who is familiar with the creative plans, WrestlingNews.co was told that Lesnar vs. GUNTHER is one of the matches listed internally for the show. GUNTHER has talked about wanting the match because he feels that a match with Lesnar would present the biggest possible challenge for him."

The Imperium main man is currently in his first reign as Intercontinental Champion. It remains to be seen who Brock Lesnar will set his sights on when he finally returns from his WWE hiatus.

