Why did Bobby Lashley get fired from WWE?

Bobby Lashley failed to capture the United States Championship in a triple threat match involving Seth Rollins and Austin Theory at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. This week on RAW, The All Mighty lost the number one contender’s match and his job on the same night.

Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins collided in a number one contender’s match for the United States Championship on the December 12, 202,2, edition of Monday Night RAW. The Almighty lost the match after he got hit with a pedigree from The Visionary.

After the loss, an irate Lashley inadvertently took out a referee while trying to argue with the match official, who got hurt during the bout. His actions brought Adam Pearce to ringside.

The WWE official reminded Lashley of their previous conversation regarding The All Mighty’s rage. After the latter attacked a producer last week, Pearce warned Bobby not to lay his hands on officials unless he wanted to get fired.

This week, the former WWE Champion tried his best to avoid Pearce but ultimately shoved him to the barricade. A visibly frustrated Pearce dropped some f-bombs before firing him in front of the crowd at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to cap off the show.

Will Bobby Lashley return to WWE RAW next week?

Bobby Lashley’s pent-up aggression finally caught up to him on WWE RAW this week. The 46-year-old lost the number one contender’s spot to arch-rival Seth Rollins in a solid main event.

It remains to be seen if The All Mighty will appear on the December 19, 2022, edition of Monday Night RAW. He could even show up on WWE SmackDown this week.

As we noted earlier, Pearce gave Lashley a warning after he accidentally speared Petey Williams on WWE RAW last week.

He is currently filming for a reality television show as well, and tonight’s angle might’ve been WWE’s way of writing him off from televised appearances for the foreseeable future. Based on what happened on RAW this week, Lashley looks to be done with the United States Championship program.

The title picture now involves Seth Rollins and Austin Theory. Will The Visionary recapture the title, or will Mr. A-Town-Down continue his reign as the youngest two-time United States Champion? Only time will tell.

