Will CM Punk be on WWE RAW tonight? The likely answer explained

CM Punk made his first WWE RAW appearance in nearly 10 years on November 27, 2023. The Straight Edge Superstar cut an in-ring promo to cap off the show. Fans are definitely looking forward to Punk’s next appearance on television.

With that being said, Punk isn’t expected to appear on WWE RAW tonight. The 45-year-old star isn’t advertised for the show at the MPV Arena in Albany, NY. Stars scheduled to appear include World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Cody Rhodes.

It is worth mentioning that Punk is advertised for the December 8, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The Voice of the Voiceless will be live at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI, for the Tribute to the Troops special edition of the blue brand.

This will be Punk’s first appearance on WWE SmackDown in almost a decade. He last appeared on the January 24, 2014, episode of the blue brand. The former multi-time world champion was involved in a post-match brawl between participants of the 2014 Royal Rumble.

What are the current plans for CM Punk on WWE RAW?

CM Punk is reportedly slated for a program with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Champion. The Visionary has repeatedly called out his former opponent in the past. Rollins even referenced Punk during his live promo on RAW last week.

According to a rumor, Punk could have limited appearances on the red brand in December, but is expected to be a regular feature starting from January. Moreover, he’s likely to join RAW full-time as opposed to Randy Orton who signed his SmackDown contract last Friday.

Here’s what’s in store for the blue brand this week:

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

Santos Escobar vs. Dragon Lee – United States Championship Tournament

Karrion Kross vs. Bobby Lashley – United States Championship Tournament

CM Punk returns

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the show as it airs.