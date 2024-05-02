Will Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes reunite in WWE? Exploring the American Nightmare's honest answer

Cody Rhodes is undoubtedly on cloud nine right now. Not only is he the Undisputed WWE Champion, but The American Nightmare is also one of the faces of the company. It's safe to say that he is at the very pinnacle of pro wrestling.

However, this isn't his first run in WWE. The last time he was there, he was nothing more than a rising star who found guidance not just in his peers and his father, Dusty Rhodes, but also in his brother, Dustin Rhodes.

The last time there were more than two Rhodes family members in WWE was way back in 2016. Since then, Cody Rhodes has gone full circle and found himself back in the company. His brother, on the other hand, currently finds himself signed to the company Cody helped establish, AEW. They're on two opposite ends of the pro wrestling industry but are still bonded by blood and family.

Considering all that, it isn't surprising that many wonder when the two brothers will reunite and if a reunion will perhaps happen in a WWE ring.

Cody Rhodes recently answered that question on a live audio conversation hosted by Spaces on X. The American Nightmare suggested that it could happen. Given how the business works, he believes it wouldn't be that surprising to see his brother Dustin Rhodes across from him in the locker room one day.

"Wrestling is so funny. One day you could feel like, 'Oh! That will never happen!' And the next day you're looking at that person in the locker room like, 'Yup that makes sense!'" said Cody Rhodes.

It would be interesting to see Cody and Dustin reunited in WWE. But this is all just speculation at this point, and there is no telling what the future has in store. The WWE Universe will just have to wait and hope that a Rhodes family reunion is in the cards.

Cody Rhodes believes his nephews could one day become WWE superstars

Speaking of the Rhodes family, Cody Rhodes already has an eye on the future. While he is still unsure about whether or not he will reunite with his brother in WWE, he does have high hopes for his nephews. He spoke a great deal about them in the same audio conversation hosted by X and revealed that they may have caught the wrestling bug.

The nephews in question are Dylan and Dalton Rhodes, and as Cody reveals, they are now training in Dustin Rhodes' wrestling school in Austin, Texas. He stated that they're both great athletes who are attending the University of Texas. And, assuming they do decide to pursue the wrestling craft, they could end up in WWE.

"Shockingly, my nephews who are both now training in Dustin's school, Dylan and Dalton. Both great athletes, good looking kids, going to the University of Texas. And, of course, I don't know why I thought they wouldn't catch the bug...it seems they've caught the bug," said Cody.

Despite believing that the Rhodes family's wrestling heritage would end with him, The American Nightmare is now convinced he could be passing the torch to a new generation. Who knows? Perhaps he may even get the opportunity to tangle with the future generation of Rhodes wrestlers sometime soon.

