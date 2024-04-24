Will Jacob Fatu confront Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown? Exploring potential seeds sown by Anoa'i family member

Two weeks ago on WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa decided to take matters into his own hands. The Enforcer introduced Tama Tonga to the group and laid out Jimmy Uso. From his actions, it looks like he wants to move away from Roman Reigns and create a Bloodline of his own.

For the past few days, there have been rumors that family member Jacob Fatu has signed with WWE. This added more fuel to the fire with the audience getting their belief stronger in Solo Sikoa making his own Bloodline away from Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown.

However, Fatu may not necessarily come to help Sikoa, as he may have an agenda of his own. In an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo, Anoa'i family member Lance, son of Samu Anoa'i, spoke on Solo's growth since coming to the main roster and how he would like his cousin Jacob Fatu to go one-on-one with The Tribal Heir someday.

"I hope they [have] got big plans for Solo. I would love to see Jacob [Fatu] come in, and I would love to see Jacob and Solo go at it in a SmackDown ring, RAW ring, anywhere. I think Solo is well deserved for how far he has come," he said. [From 13:20 to 14:15]

Amidst this hint from Lance, the possibilities are endless for Jacob Fatu if his debut does happen this Friday on WWE SmackDown. If he ends up being on the opposite side of Sikoa, this could be an all-new ball game that no one saw coming.

Solo Sikoa starting a Bloodline of his own on WWE SmackDown could be a part of a much bigger story

The events on WWE SmackDown over the past few weeks hint at Solo trying to carve out his path. However, this might not be the whole truth and could be a small chapter of a huge storybook.

Leading to WrestleMania 40, The Rock returned to WWE and stood alongside his cousin Roman Reigns. However, there are moments that The Rock may not have liked on the Road to The Show of Shows.

Once such an event could have been Roman making Rock acknowledge him as the Tribal Chief on an edition of WWE SmackDown. While The People's Champion did oblige, his act could be a part of a long-term plan. And we did notice signs of The Final Boss sabotaging The Tribal Chief's spotlight during the Road to WrestleMania XL.

It's possible that the recent acts of Solo Sikoa could be at the behest of The Rock. The Final Boss could dethrone The Big Dog and take over the Samoan faction upon his return. The development would lead to an eventual babyface turn of Roman Reigns, sowing seeds of a main-event match between the two cousins on The Grandest Stage of Them All.