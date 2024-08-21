Will John Cena completely vanish from WWE after his retirement tour in 2025? Exploring the details

John Cena revealed if he would vanish from WWE after 2025. The 16-time world champion announced a few months ago that 2025 would be his final year inside the squared circle.

However, while John Cena has revealed he will be done with the company post-WrestleMania 41, he will not vanish completely. Speaking on the 'Club Shay Shay' podcast, the leader of the Cenation revealed he will still be with the company and has signed a deal with them going into 2025.

"I love the company. It is my home. They are my family. Even after 2025, I've already signed an extension to remain a member of the WWE family for the near, mid, and long-term future. I don't think there will be a beat of my heart where WWE blood doesn't come out of it,"

Many superstars are still with the company in various capacities once they leave the company. The best example would be The Undertaker. He does his 1 deadMAN Show under the company banner, while many other legends do signings, meet-and-greets, and charitable events for the company.

John Cena could be seen in a similar capacity for the company. We all know he has granted the highest wishes as a part of the make-a-wish foundation. He could continue that as well.

John Cena will be present for WWE RAW's debut on Netflix

Now that John Cena has confirmed that he will be part of WWE after 2025, he has seemingly given us one more confirmation. RAW will apparently make its historic debut on Netflix on January 6, 2025.

John Cena has confirmed he will be appearing on the show on that historic night. Speaking in an interview with Complex, the leader of the Cenation revealed he will be a part of WWE RAW on Netflix.

“I can tell you I’ll be there for the debut. I think it’s 1/6. I’m not sure, I think so; don’t quote me on that, but it’s a history-making day for WWE. I’m so very proud of WWE. Man, I’m such a fan of the merger. I love the two companies, WWE and Netflix, and it’s an event that I will not miss. I will be there.”

He could very well be there to set up a storyline or matches for the remainder of 2025. By then, we could come to know or get a slight idea of who he will face in his last match in 2025.

